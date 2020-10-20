Live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards show was hosted for the second consecutive year by country music icon Kelly Clarkson. The Billboard Music Awards are known not only for their acknowledgment of musicians of all genres and styles, but also for the unforgettable performances.

The results of the award show gave a summary of the music nominated by fans from the past year. Due to COVID-19, the event was socially distanced, without an audience in the theater.

It’s the GRAMMY’s world — we’re all just living in it.When the first annual GRAMMY Awards were organized in 1959, the most elite artists in the music business — including Read…

Some awkward-silence and the absence of audience participation gave this year’s award show a slightly different feel. But, with carful planning and creative thinking, the show must go on.

The show kicked off with “Higher Love” performed by Pentatonix and host Kelly Clarkson.

Throughout the night, the award distribution was broken up with other impressive performances from top artists like Sia, Luke Combs, Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh, Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, Garth Brooks, Doja Cat, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Demi Lovato, Saint Jhn and BTS. A powerful throwback performance by hit trio En Vogue closed the night.

Using only a piano and microphone, Luke Combs and John Legend both gave moving performances, showcasing their voices and acoustic styles. John Legend dedicated his song “Never Break” to his wife Chrissy Teigen, after her recent miscarriage.

Contrasting the raw style of Combs and Legend, other artists included backup dancers, autotune and light shows, such as Saint Jhn with song “Roses,” BTS with their new song “Dynamite” and a theatrical performance by Doja Cat.

Garth Brooks brought his audience with him through a video compilation of past concerts. Brooks’ interaction with his virtual audience and on-stage band members gave the theater a live feel.

Post Malone introduced a new kind of performance to the Billboard Music Awards. Beside Tyla Yaweh, the two musicians gave a memorable show with fireworks, fog, lights and other large-scale effects from an undisclosed, industrial-type location, somewhere in Los Angeles.

Post Malone not only admitted to “liking grapes,” but took home nine Billboard Music Awards — Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Tour and Top Rap Album. Malone also was the most nominated artist at 16 nominations, followed by Lil Nas X at 13, Billie Eilish at 12 and Khalid 12.

WUD Music introduces series of online concertsWUD Music Director Jack Snedegar was informed he would be the new leader of the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee Read…

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards also introduced a new award category, entitled “The Change Maker Award.” Through the award, musicians who use their music and influence to celebrate community, change, social empowerment and charity, are recognized. Killer Mike — Michael Santiago Render — was this year’s winner for his work in communities with social-justice activism.

For a complete list of Nominees and Winners, visit https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/bbmas/9465082/2020-billboard-music-awards-winners