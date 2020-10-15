Watch out Cheba Hut, there’s a new sheriff in town. Well, almost.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa, who is arguably most well-known for the timeless classic “We Dem Boyz,” has officially launched a new restaurant. Khalifa’s latest endeavor, HotBox by Wiz, is a delivery-only venture that has a menu full of items to satisfy the late-night munchies.

HotBox by Wiz is now delivering in Chicago as of Oct. 1 and is set to expand to cities like Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Denver, Washington D.C. and Indianapolis.

HotBox by Wiz has come at the perfect time — consumers have been leaning into delivery and pick-up options with the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The delivery-only restaurant menu is available through third-party delivery apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub.

Khalifa’s menu aligns with his love for greens, with punny entree names like “Mac and Yellow” and “Blazed Ends.” The creatively-named menu items offer a range of tasty bites from lemon pepper parmesan house potato chips to fried buffalo mac and cheese bites coated in Hot Cheetos dust.

But it doesn’t end there. The menu also offers “Healthy Hits,” a series of salads and bowls filled with vegetables and proteins. The offerings end with a monstrous slice of decadent chocolate cake and a mouth-watering chocolate chip cookie.

The duality and genius of Wiz Khalifa’s new menu provides both late-night bites on the greasier side or healthier options for those broccoli-lovers.

Dying to try these tasty bites? Desperate for Wiz Khalifa’s brilliance to strike down in Madison? Head over to hotboxbywiz.com and fill out the necessary information to submit a vote for this franchise to come to Madison. Who knows, maybe your next late-night munchie cravings could be satisfied by none other than the legendary Wiz Khalifa.