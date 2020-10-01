The multi-talented hip-hop artist 608Trayce drops his long-awaited album “DEEP IN IT.” The album brings a straightforward sound capable of drawing in any listener. This album is sure to solidify his abilities as an artist and clear the path to success in his musical career.

Simple in style, yet complex in delivery, Madison native Trayce Thayer delivers his sophomore rap album featuring other Wisconsin rappers, including Emmy-nominated recording artist Genesis Renji from Milwaukee.

The album has a captivating sound, with original beats performed by Seth Pueschner, whose alias is Brazen P, and recorded and engineered by Thayer — all done at Thayer’s studio on Capitol Square in downtown Madison.

Tyler, the Creator calls Grammy win ‘backhanded compliment,’ local artist weighs inThe 2020 Grammy Awards saw lots of first-time winners taking the stage, a clean sweep from Billie Eilish and fan Read…

The two music producers met at Freedom Skate Shop owned by Geoff Kopski in Madison, and it was the push from Kopski that ensured a powerful dynamic between Thayer and Pueschner — and it proved to be a successful one.

The duo worked in tandem, with Pueschner performing the instrumentals and Thayer recording and engineering the sounds in Pro Tools, the digital audio workstation of choice for Thayer.

The album’s tracks have a distinct sound, and it’s because the instrumentals for each track were produced exclusively on an analog Korg SX-ESX1 drum machine.

“I think the drum machine chose us,” Thayer said. “Seth and I agreed to link up at my studio on the Capitol Square to make some music together for the first time.”

What started as an intention to make only a couple of songs turned into a multi-track album. With the majority of the sounds produced off the drum machine, only little else was needed to be done.

“Brazen P made most of the drum patterns and melodies,” Thayer said. “I just helped record the audio from the drum machine and arrange the patterns in a way that made sense for the song. We later added a few contextual samples and dripped some sauce on it with FX.”

Noname stuns Madison on last stop of ‘Room 25’ tourOn a freezing cold Saturday in January, thousands of fans rushed through The Sylvee’s doors to see Chicago rapper and Read…

Formerly known as LilChief, Thayer has been working to make a name for himself since the MySpace days. He got his start by rapping in high school and at friends’ parties, and after some time of people praising his talent, he decided to take it on as a living. The “608” in his updated artist name hails from Madison’s area code.

It wasn’t until recently that he started getting noticed on a larger scale. He has developed a well-known presence on the LÜM app with his 2019 single “Love & Transgressions” reigning as No. 6 most popular song with more than 30,000 plays.

His most prominent performance was headlining a LÜM event at the Majestic Theater in January of this year.

“LÜM has allowed me to reach a lot of people I wouldn’t normally get to reach,” Thayer said.

LÜM is a novel, Madison-based streaming platform combined with a social media network, and since the app’s initial launch in 2018, Thayer said over the past two years, along with the growth of the platform, he’s been able to grow his following more than ever.

Two eminent songs off the project are “SAFETY” and “TIME, MONEY, & ENERGY” which features Madison artist Tas Raww.

“‘SAFETY’ is probably one of my favorite songs on the project,” Thayer said.

The final track addresses the need for a conscious approach to life and the imperative to remain safe. Whatever way one interprets safety, Thayer puts it to words in this chill track.

Here’s a roundup of latest hip-hop tracks from summer 2020As fall kicks into gear, I’ve decided to take a look back at some of this summer’s biggest hip hop Read…

“TIME, MONEY, & ENERGY” is more upbeat in style and is the second track to the album. With Thayer repeating “time, money and energy” throughout the song, it basically becomes a simplified mantra, reminding listeners of the importance of this trifecta.

Both songs will be followed by music videos, shot respectively by videographers Bino Boomin and Camo Jamez.

Thayer’s musical inspirations include, but are not limited to, Kendrick Lamar, J-Cole, Nipsey Hussle, Caskey, Saba, Lil Baby, FKJ and Tash Sultana. Thayer’s inspiration also stems from all the artists he works with.

“DEEP IN IT” is a project Thayer’s close friend Bilial Hammette would be proud of. Hammette was like a brother to Thayer but went missing in August of 2011. His disappearance remains a mystery, but he’s always with Thayer, and it is with this album Thayer continues to honor his legacy.

“DEEP IN IT” by 608Trayce is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, LÜM and more.

Rating: 5/5