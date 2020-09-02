I don’t think any of us would’ve thought back in March that the time would come to return to campus.

While the circumstances of our return to the University of Wisconsin-Madison are far from normal, I wanted to provide some support and guidance in order to ensure a smooth transition into a new space, whatever that may look like. Here are some basic tips to kick-start your move.

Plan ahead

This may seem obvious, but creating a game plan for your move-in process will alleviate your stress and prevent last-minute scrambling.

Start by understanding your move-in window and how you will transport your items into your new place. My best advice is to start early. Start packing earlier than you think in order to be ready once move-in time comes around.

Enlist people to help you

Whether it’s a friend, a family member or maybe even a friendly neighbor, having people to help you move is essential. Be conscious of the rules within your building, as the pandemic may have affected how many people are allowed to assist your move.

Regardless, lean on your support system and thank them for their assistance.

Be patient

Moving into a new space can feel overwhelming. COVID-19 has left many of us with online-heavy schedules that may promote more time in our new places than previously anticipated.

Walking into a new dorm or apartment can feel like a lot of work, but recognize that your place will feel like home with a little bit of time and a whole lot of love.

Whether you are moving into a dorm, a house or a new apartment building, this year won’t look like something we’re familiar with. That unfamiliarity is somewhat uncomfortable, but recognize that shared discomfort is a commonality among us all.

Though it won’t entirely solve everything, feeling comfortable in your new space is the first step to success for this coming school year. So, happy move in. You’ve got this.