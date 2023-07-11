Welcome to Madison, freshmen! You’re about to begin the best four years of your life. Use them wisely — it’ll be over before you know it. From lounging on Bascom Hill to passing out after the Mifflin Block Party, we’ve noted some of our favorite things to do and favorite places to see in the best college city in the country.

See it once Capitol Rotunda Olbrich Botanical Gardens Henry Vilas Zoo Monona Terrace Lost City Forest in the Arboretum

Killing time on a weekend Shopping at Hilldale Mall Kick back with a view at Governor Nelson State Park Play tennis or soccer, or literally any other sport, at Near West fields Walk the Lakeshore Path Walk all the way to Picnic Point Shopping on Willy Street Hoofers for kayak rentals when it’s warm Walk or bike the Lake Monona Bike Loop Hike through the Arboretum Grab a bite on King Street Relax at James Madison Park Use the field at Brittingham Park

Day trips Devil’s Lake Milwaukee Chicago

Must-have experiences Go to and pass out after the Mifflin Street Block Party Participate in the Bascom Hill Snowball Fight Go to concerts at the Sylvee, High Noon Saloon, Orpheum or Majestic Buy fresh produce at the Dane County Farmers Market Slip and fall on your face at Lily’s Classic Journey to the middle of Mendota in the winter Join in a completely inappropriate chant at UW hockey games Jump around with your classmates at a UW football game

Regular study spots Grab a bite, sit by the water or see a concert or movie at the Memorial Union Terrace Feel the sun and see the city from Bascom Hill Overlook the water on the Education Building rooftop Check out the plants in the Discovery Building Buy something from the food trucks on Library Mall

Must-see eats Paul’s Pel’meni: Russian dumplings Conrad’s: Tot wraps Nitty Gritty: Pub food, best cheese curds in town Chocolate Shoppe: local ice cream! Ramen Kid: it’s in the name Memorial Union: Strada pizza, Der Rath pub food, Carte sandwiches and salads, Daily Scoop ice cream, Peet’s coffee Library Mall food trucks: authentic Asian, South American, European food trucks Ian’s Pizza: perfect drunk pizza at 2 a.m. Short Stack Eatery: breakfast! Camp Trippalindee: pub food on a rooftop Vintage: pub food with outdoor seating



Whatever you do in college, make sure you take advantage of the freedom you have. Make the best of Madison while you’re here. Have fun and make bad choices.