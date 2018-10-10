Every student understands how important it is to meet people and make connections in college. Whether one is looking to make friends, find a study group, or, as is often the case with recent freshman classes, bump into a random dude on Langdon they can “squad up” with on Fortnite, meeting people is essential to maintaining one’s social life on campus.

For some, meeting people comes easily. For others, not so much. Regardless of where one’s social skills lie, there is almost an unwritten script that is followed during every initial interaction between two strangers on campus.

First, there is an introduction. One might feel compelled to follow this up with a quote from Forrest Gump, “well now we ain’t strangers anymore,” but this is not always advised. Just stick to the script, and move the conversation into the “establishing a connection” phase. During this phase, mundane questions such as “What is your major?” and “Where do you live?” usually arise.

For the half of the freshman student population who live on a certain northwest portion of campus, answering the second of those two questions is always a gamble. Should one answer honestly and risk receiving a look of distaste or a sympathetic “Ew, I’m sorry to hear that,” from their new southeastern acquaintance? No. They were raised better than that, so they respond with the truth. They don’t bother saying their dorm, no one knows where Slichter is anyway. “Lakeshore,” a fatal mistake. A wave of pity washes across the stranger’s face, and they soon move on to a conversation with someone else. This interaction was certainly no “Victory Royale,” but there is always next time.

Though there are some things that students from both campus communities can get behind, such as a love for “Build Me Up Buttercup” and a communal hatred for 8:50 a.m. lectures, the different atmospheres of each neighborhood continue to prolong the divide.

Time can still alter the course of these residence reputations. Not too long ago, Sellery Hall was actually considered one of the nicer residence halls. This is a potentially optimistic sign that some things on campus do change with time.

Perhaps there will come a day when residents of Lakeshore and residents of Southeast will come together and walk down Bascom Hill hand in hand.

Until that day, however, it looks like the Lakeshore students will continue their eternal search for acceptance, friendship and the eventual Fortnite dub.