Kanye West’s ninth solo album, which is supposedly titled “Jesus Is King” (can we really take anything he says at face value?), is set to release Friday, Sept. 27, but its release may have been delayed yet again.

The album was originally supposed to be entitled “Yandhi,” and was set to drop on Nov. 23, but this is no longer the case as Kim Kardashian posted a handwritten track list with the title “Jesus Is King” and a release date of Sept. 27.

This was later posted on Kanye’s website, and the photo remains, seemingly confirming the album’s title and release date. According to a source from Variety Magazine, however, the album has been postponed once again following a meeting between Kanye and representatives from his record label Def Jam.

Earlier today Kardashian retweeted a photo of her and Kanye’s son holding two fingers with the caption “two days, probably alluding to the number of days until the album releases. Kim Kardashian also tweeted about Yandhi’s release date, which is an album that never came to fruition.

This could simply be a marketing ploy to increase hype for the project, or the album could in fact be dropping in two days. All we know is that we definitely don’t know for sure.

Kanye West is a polarizing figure, and from his antics on Twitter to his mental health issues, he is always in the media for some reason or another.

Despite his attention grabbing lifestyle, there is no denying his musical genius and creativity.

Recently, Kanye has been seen performing at church services and surrounding himself in worship settings, so his new project likely has a gospel flare to it.

While he has dabbled with this kind of music in songs like “Ultralight Beam” with Chance the Rapper and has sampled gospel music extensively, an entirely gospel-themed project would be uncharted territory for Kanye. Here’s to hoping we get this project soon.