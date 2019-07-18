From wedding ceremonies and celebrations to the random, unexpected encounters taking place at Electric Forest, there seems to always be something magical in the making.

Sure, it is easier than ever to record many of these big moments live. Yet some of the smaller, significant recollections that shape what members of the “Forest Family” take away in the end can only be captured genuinely through their own words.

So here are two stories from an infinite list of memories made during the festival in 2019 shared by two people I crossed paths with along my journey.

Brian Michael Mahony

1. Where are you from? Born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y.

2. What brought you to the Forest? I wouldn’t say anything brought me to the Forest. I have a great group of friends that went in 2017 and we brought each other to the Forest after missing 2018. We also convinced more people from Buffalo to come out for the first time, including my older sister, Emily. Needless to say — it’s not our last year.

3. Which artists were you most excited to see? Subtronics, NGHTMRE & SLANDER, Wooli, Alison Wonderland, The Floozies, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Odesza, Zeds Dead, 12th planet, Snails, T-Pain, BTSM, The String Cheese Incident, and so many more.

4. Which artists did you “discover” or were surprised by in the Forest? I mostly came for the dubstep and harder music, but my friend was hyping up Pigeons Playing Ping Pong so we saw them together and it was one of my favorite sets. The funk was real.

5. Tell us about a profound moment during your experience. A profound yet memorable moment at Electric Forest may seem insignificant but I thought it was hilarious. A girl all dressed up and glittery came up to my group and asked, “Hey did you see where the fairies walking around on stilts are?”

I immediately thought, “Wow, what a strange question. Who would ask someone such a thing?” But then it hit me and I said, “Oh f*** yeah. We were all jamming out to the guy playing on the big piano in the middle of Sherwood! Hit this left and follow that trail and you won’t miss ’em!”

Never in my life did I think I would be asked that question, nor would I have an answer to it. For me, that moment showed me how powerful the Forest really is. She was so happy we led her to the stilt fairies and I was so happy we helped her on her quest. The magic and mystery of the Forest is something way beyond imagination, and that is the reason I wanted to return.

6. In five words or less, who are you? Adventurous festival-going Buffalonian.

7. What’s next for you in this life? I just got a new dream job which I love and my girlfriend just recently graduated college. She got accepted for a teaching job but we plan on exploring the world together, moving in with each other and progressing our relationship all while focusing on our new jobs. And of course, returning to Sherwood next year is in that schedule too!

8. Will you be returning to the Forest? NEXT YEAR. HAPPY FOREST.

Kristin Lauria

1. Where are you from? Sewell, N.J.

2. What brought you to the Forest? I have always been interested in this festival since I started going to music festivals about five years ago. My boyfriend and I have a festival bucket list and once we had a trustworthy car to make the 13-hour road trip out, we did it!

3. Which artists were you most excited to see? I was most excited to see Bassnectar, Gramatik, and The Floozies (who all killed their performances by the way).

4. Which artists did you “discover” or were surprised by in the Forest? We sat down at Sherwood Court to relax and have a snack one day as soon as someone named Anomalie was coming on, and we really enjoyed his music. He had a live band with him and it was just relaxing and enjoying.

Another artist I really enjoyed was Micah J. He won his way onto the lineup from a song contest. I had never been to a silent disco before and when we tried it out for the first time he was playing. He was a great mix of all types of music and really had a great time at his set.

5. Tell us about a profound moment during your experience. A moment I will never forget (though this memory is kind of fuzzy due to the alcohol I had), was the conversation I had between myself and two other strangers I met. My boyfriend and I sat down in front of some art to relax for a quick five minutes. I ended up sitting there for over an hour talking to this wonderful man named Tyler. Tyler was so sweet and caring and we had a lot in common.

We talked about our lives at home and past festival experiences. Another person came and sat down with us named T, who gave off such a great energy. She was happy and it absolutely rubbed off on anybody around her. The conversation just flowed so naturally with these two and you could see such beautiful and positive energy coming from them.

I could have sat with these two for hours more continuing the conversation. I was always told this festival brings the most amazing people but I never understood what they meant until I met these two. We came from all different backgrounds, families and cultures but none of that mattered. We talked as if we had all been friends for years rather than minutes.

Everybody at Electric Forest is just so open and accepting of anybody. I believe that’s something I will take with me into the real world.

6. In five words or less, who are you? This is the hardest question here. Okay, I am: caring, thoughtful, anxious, accepting and hopeful.

7. What’s next for you in this life? Next in my festival life? Camp Bisco in Scranton! After that I will be volunteering at Moonrise in Baltimore, and then Bass Center in Hampton.

Next in reality for me? I am currently back at my job in New Jersey at an urgent care. In September, my college classes start up again where I am studying to be a nurse.

8. Will you be returning to the Forest? I will absolutely be returning. This was my first year but definitely not my last.