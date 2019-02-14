In an elite group with the likes of DJ Khaled, T-Pain and Pikachu, George Watsky’s last name is typically shouted at the top of his fans’ lungs.

This connotation comes from both the presumed screams in all capitalized tweets from such fans — like Lin Manuel Miranda — and real screams during Watsky’s concerts. These screams are not just limited to Watsky’s last name.

Dillon Francis, Alison Wonderland create mystical music experience at The SylveeLast week’s cold weather didn’t stop music lovers from lighting up The Sylvee Thursday night, as people arrived in droves Read…

“One of my favorite songs to record and perform is one called, ‘Feels Alright,’” Watsky said. “It’s one of the less known songs from the album, but it’s been embraced by my followers. It ends with a primal scream where I invite everybody to just scream at the top of their lungs with me.”

Watsky looks forward to performing “Feels Alright” and more ahead of his sold-out stop at The Majestic Theater Friday.

The rapper travels to Madison to promote his January release Complaint, with stops ranging from New York City to Anchorage, Alaska.

Yves Tumor, DJ Speedsick entertain energetic crowdFans gathered in the Play Circle at Memorial Union Thursday for a concert like no other. Yves Tumor and DJ Read…

With musical influences from Eminem and Mos Def to the Beatles and folk music, Watsky’s arrangements use diverse foundations to showcase his voice in the best way possible.

“I don’t have a real natural vibrato to my voice,” Watsky said, “I think Crosby, Stills and Nash is a great example of very flat, beautiful harmonies and using that vocal quality to a great effect. I think that the 70’s folk harmony stuff is in a lot of my work.”

Watsky’s signature straight tone rings on songs like “Limo 4 Emos” and “What Goes Up” off of his latest release, which are both sure to be treats at his performance.

The Smashing Pumpkins reunite again in honor of their 30th anniversaryThe Smashing Pumpkins just finished up their “Shiny and Oh So Bright” reunion tour at the beginning of September, but Read…

Beyond his musical pursuits, Watsky continues his poetic work in written forms. He published a book of humorous essays in 2016 called, “How to Ruin Everything,” and has future literary aspirations.

“I’m working on writing a book, slowly,” Watsky said, “I’m saying that because I want to put it out into the world … it’s hard to find time because I tour a lot and I put out a lot of music. A hope of mine in the not too distant future is to write a novel.”

For the near future, though, Madison looks forward to welcoming him in with a packed crowd.