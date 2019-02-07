Metal fans should gear up for a raging good time at High Noon Saloon Sunday as the Madison-based band Lords of the Trident play with Marty Friedman from Megadeth and Immortal Guardian to promote their fifth full-length album, Pull the Plug.

The local metal ensemble has had many line-up variations throughout their existence and currently consists of lead vocalist Fang VonWrathenstein, guitarist Asian Metal, guitarist Baron Taurean Helleshaar, bassist Pontifex Mortis and drummer Master Hercule “Herc” Schlagzeuger.

While definitely a metal group, the band does not confine themselves to a specific style.

“As a group that’s been around since the dawn of time, we’ve heard a lot of different styles of music,” VonWrathenstein said. “I would say we are pretty centered around what many people would the ‘80s traditional style or perhaps power metal … when we’re touring around in the van we listen to just about everything for death metal to synth wave to Katy Perry to Kanye West. We’re not really stuck to a specific style.”

The group prides themselves on varying the structures and styles for each of their pieces.

A complex number from Pull the Plug is currently at the top of VonWrathenstein’s heart.

“Our favorite song to record and perform is definitely ‘Figaro,’” VonWrathenstein said. “It’s a big, long, epic, almost power balled kind of song. It was something that we had talked about for a long time. We did a multi-part choir, we did a full symphony orchestra on that. For me and the Baron, it was something near and dear to our hearts.”

In addition to musical ventures, the band produces more content for their fans on the Patreon platform.

While in a live arena, Lords of the Trident incorporates pyrotechnics, weaponry and crowd chasing into its shows. VanWrathenstein finds these elements essential to the Lords of the Trident experience.

“We see a lot of bands who come out in jeans and t-shirts and don’t have a lot of energy,” VonWrathenstein said. “For me personally, I love a crowd that we hit unaware … when people just stand there paralyzed and don’t know what to do.”

Lords of the Trident open Sunday’s show at 7:30 pm at High Noon Saloon. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door.