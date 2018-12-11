This upcoming weekend, Metcalfe’s Market will host “The Battle of the Chocolates.” What a delicious fight.

The event will run from Saturday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Metcalfe’s “Battle of the Chocolates” will house more than 40 gourmet chocolate bars which guests will be able to sample and subsequently vote for their favorites. Guests can expect to see popular gourmet chocolates from chocolatier like Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, Justin’s, Ritter Sport and many more.

The “Battle of the Chocolates” often serves as a great time for members of the Madison community and celebrate something delicious — chocolate!

In addition to essentially as much free chocolate as you can eat, guests of the event can attend a class taught by Madison chef and pork farmer Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern. He will demonstrate how to make his mole sauce so guests can recreate it for their families — or just for themselves — this holiday season. The class is free, though spots are limited.

After the class, guests can sample the dish to purchase some of Fox’s pork from Willow Creek and Heritage Farms. A purchase will get them Fox’s recipe so they can whip up their own as soon as they get home — if they can still eat after all the chocolate.