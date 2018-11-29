Alternative rock band Nothing More is returning to Madison after releasing The Stories We Tell Ourselves, in September 2017.

The band has been touring throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, even visiting Madison in February. The band will be performing at The Sylvee this time around, after selling out the original venue at the Majestic Theater.

Nothing More was officially formed in 2003 in San Antonio by lead singer and drummer Jonny Hawkins and guitarist Mark Vollelunga. In 2004, the band expanded to include bassist Daniel Oliver. Currently, Nothing More consists of the three original members and percussionist Ben Anderson.

Nothing More is said to be one of the examples against the “rock music is dead” argument. If you are a fan of Linkin Park or Five Finger Death Punch, this concert is not to be missed. The band’s style has been described across a variety of genres, including alt-rock, hard rock, progressive rock, progressive metal and heavy metal. With energetic and edgy sounds combined with progressive and haunting lyrical content, Nothing More is able to keep fans both entertained and constantly guessing what will come next.

Nothing More’s third studio album, The Stories We Tell Ourselves, sold 20,000 copies in its first week of release and earned the band nominations for three Grammy Awards, including best rock album. The first single that was released from the album, “Go To War,” was also nominated for best rock song and best rock performance.

The Dec. 2 performance is set to be focused around The Stories We Tell Ourselves. Nothing More is known for their exciting live performances, with animated metal contraptions joining them on stage. The most commonly used contraption was invented in 2016, known as “The Scorpion Tail.” Hawkins reportedly rides the structure while also using it to create electronic effects for the music.

Nothing More will be performing alongside Palisades, Greyhaven and Burden of the Sky. If you are looking for a fun and unique concert experience this coming Sunday, be sure to check out Nothing More at the Sylvee.