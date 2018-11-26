After kicking off their tour before Thanksgiving break, Madison native band Miyha released their new single, “Deep Water Dirt,” Thursday.

Miyha performed at the Good Style resale shop in Madison earlier this month, where they kicked off their tour. But before they performed, Double Grave and Sass took the stage.

Sass composed of Stephanie Jo Murck, Alex McCormick, Joey Hays and Willem Vander Ark started the night’s performances.

“Our music can only be described as the soundtrack to a truly wild life,” Vander Ark said.

They started the concert with Murck singing. Vander Ark later joined in.

The first song was upbeat, and as Vander Ark described, “grunge-pop.” The second song was calmer at first, but then quickly picked up speed. At one point, Vander Ark screamed into the microphone.

“We are thrilled to be playing in Madison for the third time this Thursday, and we look forward to once again exploiting the kind people of this fair city for their cash,” Vander Ark joked.

Up next was Double Grave, a band that calls themselves “not that heavy, but kind of loud.” Jeremy Warden, Seth Tracy and Bree Meyer play in the band.

They performed songs such as “Teenage Dream” and “New Year’s Day.” The audience clapped in approval of their music selections.

Miyha played after Double Grave. The band featured Alejandra Perez on rhythm guitar and vocals, lead guitarist Mike Pellino, bassist Nick Hoffman, and drummer Erik Fredine.

Perez spoke highly of her bandmates, even though she joked about being nervous to spend their road trip tour with “three smelly boys.”

“[Erik’s] so talented. Such a good drummer,” Perez said. “He’s so fast. He’ll just come up with something out of nowhere.”

The band played songs like “Raspberry Kombucha,” “Sommers/Summer” and “92/69/39” off their EP Happy Birthday, Nick.

Perez described their music as indie rock, but with a twist of emo and garage rock. Perez sees music as an outlet with emotion and art, but minus the cleanup of other art forms, like painting. She is a fan of the band Dumb Vision, who she said was her first inspiration.

The show had a twist of rock, but Miyha said their show is for all ages.

“We definitely do want to be accessible to students,” Perez said.

Miyha’s concert was their first time playing at Good Style. The show was performed without error, and the audience was enthusiastic about the concert.