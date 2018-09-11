It’s no longer syllabus week, yet our minds are still there. With the weather suspiciously nice and another game to look forward to at Camp Randall, it’s becoming difficult to stay on task with schoolwork. Nothing a back to school playlist can’t fix.

With songs released over the summer and a few from the past, your motivation won’t run empty if you shuffle among these rock and rap tunes.

With the legend Frank Ocean leading it off with “Swim Good,” you get the feeling things won’t be too rough this semester. The 1975 bring the anthem of dreading midterms and exams through “Love It If We Made It” and Anderson .Paak raps your weekend reward on “Bubblin.” Regardless if you enjoy going to class or not — The Neighbourhood is right, attending the University of Wisconsin definitely fills the “Void.”