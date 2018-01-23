Finding it hard to get yourself motivated for classes after winter break? We’ve all been there. After becoming so accustomed to chillin’ out, maxin’ and relaxin’ all cool, the notion of swapping out binging Netflix for hours can seem daunting.

But now is the time to leave those lazy habits behind and switch gears to reach for that 4.0 you’ve always wanted. This Hitlist is full of songs about thriving, being successful and keeping the faith to pump you up toward making moves this semester.

In order to attain success in the classroom, you must first maintain a clear mindset and positive attitude. These songs are guaranteed to put some pep in your step to a lecture or the library. Keep in mind that you are a Badger, which means you can accomplish anything.