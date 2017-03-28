The Garden is an American “vada vada” band consisting of twin brothers Wyatt and Fletcher Shears. The term “vada vada” was coined by the duo and represents a type of music characterized by the absence of boundaries and transcending genres.

Their latest EP manifests “vada vada,” featuring everything from distorted vocals and trap sounds to heavy synthesizers and elements of postpunk. U Want The Scoop? was released on March 3 and consists of five songs. The band has already released music videos for two songs on the EP, “Clay” and “All Access.”

Based in Orange County, California, The Garden is signed to Epitaph Records. Brett Gurewitz, the former guitarist of Bad Religion, founded the independent record label in 1980. It, naturally, is comprised mostly of punk and pop/punk artists.

The brothers are currently in the midst of a tour that will run through Europe and North America. It includes a stop in Madison on April 8, when they will perform at The Sett.

Though the brothers began making music together at a young age, they formed The Garden in 2011 and began touring as early as 2012. Their tours have included Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

“Touring gives you a wide perspective,” Fletcher said.

He added their inspiration comes, in part, from touring. Experiences gained from touring are ultimately transferred back to the studio and merged into their new productions.

Their music also embodies personal experience. Family issues, world issues and politics all play a role in the music’s construction. Both considering themselves “relatively political,” the brothers remain updated on world happenings and, at times, incorporate their analysis into the music.

“As we grow as people, the music grows as well,” Wyatt said. “We put ourselves in the music.”

In total, they have released two LPs and four EPs. Their first LP, The Life and Times Of A Paperclip, was released in 2013 and garnered substantial recognition for its unconventional style.

The music the band produces is “not really one specific genre,” according to Fletcher, reaffirming their “vada vada” foundation. The varying sounds materialized in the songs evidently stem from varying influences, some of which include Wasted Youth, E-40 and MDC.

“Vada vada” seems not only applicable to The Garden’s music, but also their aesthetic — perfectly suited for the millennial subcultures of Tumblr.

“The aesthetic represents us as people [and] reflects us in our daily life,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said while it may bring attention to the band, aesthetic alone is not an important aspect of the music.

In regard to their motivation for generating music, the brothers placed emphasis on artistic expression. There is little intention to appease listeners or critics, according to Wyatt.

“Excitement and happiness is the best feedback I can get,” Fletcher said in reference to their audience, but he admitted it is not the band’s primary objective.

“Whoever does like it, likes it,” Wyatt said. “We make [the music] for us and if others like it, then that’s just a plus.”