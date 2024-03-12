Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin dominates Ohio State, takes home WCHA title

Going into Saturday afternoon’s Western Collegiate Hockey Association finals matchup featuring the nation’s top two teams, all indicators pointed to a heavily contested heavyweight matchup. The Buckeyes had defeated the Badgers in their first three matchups of the season, but the Badgers erased a two goal deficit in the final matchup of the regular season to defeat the Buckeyes.

With 13:30 remaining in the first period, Casey O’Brien found Kirsten Simms all alone with space in front of the net. Simms went side to side, finishing the goal off over the left side of Ohio State Goaltender Raygan Kirk. That marked the 32nd goal of the season for the WCHA Player of the Year.

Three minutes later, Laila Edwards buried a shot from outside the left circle over the right shoulder of Kirk, extending the Badger lead to 2-0 under halfway through the first period.

After the Buckeyes cut the lead to one, Edwards struck again, this time with a long range goal from the right side of the ice. The power play goal marked the sophomore’s 18th of the season for the sophomore.

The Badgers would pile on from there, as O’Brien and captain Britta Curl scored three straight for the Badgers, extending the lead to 6-1.

For the Buckeyes, this marked the most goals they have given up all season long. They will regroup to play the winner of Minnesota Duluth and UConn Saturday afternoon on their home ice. Despite the blowout loss in the WCHA finals, the Buckeyes retained the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament.

The Badgers WCHA Title is their first since 2021, and the 10th WCHA Title ever. The defending national champs take this momentum into the NCAA Tournament, where their first matchup will occur on their home ice against the winner of St. Lawrence and Penn State on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. CST.