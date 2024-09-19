UW launches nationwide search for new police chief

The University of Wisconsin announced Tuesday the beginning of a nationwide search for a new UW Chief of Police.

The new police chief is expected to be hired by the Spring 2025 semester, according to a UW press release.

The new police chief will be selected by a 14-person committee of representatives from students, faculty, academic and university staff, UW spokesperson John Lucas said in an email statement.

The committee is chaired by UW-Madison’s Vice Chancellor for Legal Affairs Nancy Lynch and supported by the Spelman Johnson executive search firm, according to the press release.

“The role of the Chief of Police at UW-Madison is critical to supporting the university’s mission, including fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for the campus community,” Lynch said in the press release.

The UW administration is looking for the next police chief to be an excellent and transparent communicator, adding that candidates should have the ability to listen to all sides of an issue, make difficult decisions quickly and have a positive, personable and approachable demeanor, Lucas said.

“The safety and security environment for our campus continues to be large and complex, involving everything from the safety of members of our community to the security of research and facilities and the important interface with local, state and federal agencies,” Lucas said.

The new police chief will replace Interim Chief Brent Plisch, who was elevated to his current role after former UWPD Chief Kristen Roman resigned in February. Roman stepped down amid an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

In a May press release, UW announced the conclusion of its investigation into Roman, finding that she violated multiple university employment policies, including rules governing consensual relationships and nepotism.

As a part of the search process, finalists for the UWPD Chief position will visit the University to engage with the community.

The finalists will meet with a range of stakeholders and feedback from these interactions will be received by Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer, who is overseeing the search, Lucas said.