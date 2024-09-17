Football: Van Dyke set to miss rest of season with ACL injury

Badgers quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is set to miss the remainder of the 2024 season with an ACL injury picked up during the matchup against No. 4 Alabama on Sept. 14.

The Miami transfer fell after being tackled by Alabama linebacker Keanu Koht on the first drive of the game, immediately holding his knee and requiring assistance to the medial tent. He was then carted to the locker room, where he was ruled out for the game pending an MRI.

During his three games as a Badger, Van Dyke completed 43 out of his 68 passing attempts for 422 yards and one touchdown, as well as one rushing touchdown.

“[Van Dyke’s injury] is really, really difficult,” Badgers Head Coach Luke Fickell said at a post-game media conference. “I think he was really well prepared and he had grown in those first two weeks.”

Redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke stepped into the game following Van Dyke’s injury, completing 13 of his 26 pass attempts for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The Texas native was also called upon last season, playing in four games following an injury to starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai. In that time, Locke went 76 for 152 on pass attempts tallying 777 yards and five touchdowns, including leading a comeback victory against Illinois.

The Badgers will travel to face No. 11 USC on Sept. 28 for the first time in nine years, when they came away with a 23-21 win in San Diego.