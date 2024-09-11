Badger blues: Wisconsin volleyball stumbles to 0-3 start amid tough competition

The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team, typically one of the most formidable forces in NCAA volleyball, finds itself in unfamiliar territory after an 0-3 start to the 2024 season.

Despite their storied history, which includes multiple Big Ten championships and deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, the slow beginning has sparked conversations among fans and analysts alike. With tough competition looming, including four consecutive matches against ranked teams, there are growing concerns about whether this rocky start is just a bump in the road or an indication of larger issues to come.

Badgers Stumble in the Texas Showdown

One of the most anticipated early season matchups for Wisconsin came against the Texas Longhorns, a team renowned for its powerhouse roster and championship pedigree. In this particular contest Texas secured a convincing win, leaving Wisconsin searching for answers.

Texas’s offensive firepower was on full display, led by Jenna Wenaas, who notched 18 kills, followed closely by Madisen Skinner with 15 and Reagan Rutherford with 14. The Longhorns executed a balanced attack that kept the Badgers’ defense on their heels for most of the match.

The Longhorns were also dominant from the service line, with Skinner serving up 3 aces and Wenaas adding 2 more. In total, Texas registered six service aces, helping them maintain momentum in key moments.

On defense, Texas excelled, with Marianna Singletary standing out at the net with 8 blocks, an imposing presence Wisconsin struggled to counter. Halter led the way in digs for Texas with 28, frustrating Wisconsin’s attempts to sustain rallies. The Badgers did their best to respond, but the Longhorns’ defense held firm, limiting the number of clean attacks they could muster.

For Wisconsin, Sarah Franklin was a lone bright spot on offense, putting up an impressive 25 kills. But, the rest of the offense struggled to keep pace, with Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek managing only 7 kills apiece. Franklin also contributed an ace, but the Badgers only recorded two service aces as a team, far below what was needed to disrupt Texas’s rhythm.

Charlie Fuerbringer played a central role in orchestrating the Badgers’ attack, tallying 43 assists, but even her efforts couldn’t overcome the team’s overall struggles.

Defensively, Lola Schumacher led Wisconsin with 16 digs, followed by Fuerbringer with 11 and Franklin with 9. Despite their best efforts, Wisconsin’s defense couldn’t slow down the relentless Texas attack, particularly when it came to blocking, where Texas had the upper hand.

Tough Road Ahead

Wisconsin’s slow start to the season is particularly alarming when considering the level of competition they’ll continue to face. With four ranked opponents lined up at the start of the season, Wisconsin fans are understandably concerned about what lies ahead. A strong schedule can either make or break a team early in the season, and right now, the Badgers are teetering toward the latter.

The Badgers, used to being contenders year in and year out, are in dangerous territory. Facing consecutive losses to top-tier teams can chip away at their confidence, making it harder to regain momentum as the season progresses. The program, known for its resilient culture under head coach Kelly Sheffield, will need to draw upon that tenacity to turn things around.

Should Fans Be Worried?

After three straight losses, including a defeat at the hands of Texas, should fans of Wisconsin volleyball be hitting the panic button? In the short term, it’s fair to say concerns are justified.

The team’s offensive struggles are evident, with Sarah Franklin carrying much of the load, but not receiving enough support from her teammates. The lack of production from key players like Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek needs to be addressed if the Badgers hope to compete with elite teams this season.

But, there is still plenty of volleyball left to be played. It’s worth remembering early-season matchups against top-ranked opponents, while challenging, can serve as a valuable learning experience for a team. The Badgers are still finding their identity, integrating new players and adjusting to early-season pressure. Moreover, the depth of talent on this Wisconsin roster suggests that they have the potential to right the ship.

One thing working in the Badgers’ favor is their history of bouncing back from adversity. Head coach Kelly Sheffield has a proven track record of leading Wisconsin through tough times, and the leadership of experienced players like Franklin, Robinson and Schumacher will be crucial as they attempt to rebound.

While an 0-3 start is never ideal, especially for a program as prestigious as Wisconsin’s, it’s not time to press the panic button just yet. The season is still young, and the Badgers have plenty of time to regroup and make the necessary adjustments. But, the next few matches will be critical in determining whether Wisconsin can shake off their early struggles or if this is a sign of deeper issues that could derail their season.

The road ahead won’t be easy, but if history is any guide, the Badgers have the talent, leadership and coaching to navigate this rough patch and emerge stronger.