Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Womens Hockey: Wisconsin loses heartbreaker to Ohio State 1-0 in NCAA Championship Final
Women's Hockey: Wisconsin loses heartbreaker to Ohio State 1-0 in NCAA Championship Final
by Evan EpsteinMarch 25, 2024
Bad River documentary chronicles battle to save Lake Superior reservation
'Bad River' documentary chronicles battle to save Lake Superior reservation
by Maria BrunettaMarch 25, 2024
Womens Hockey: No. 2 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 3 Colgate, returns to championship matchup
Women's Hockey: No. 2 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 3 Colgate, returns to championship matchup
by Evan EpsteinMarch 23, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falters in first round of NCAA Tournament, loses 72–61 to James Madison
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falters in first round of NCAA Tournament, loses 72–61 to James Madison
by Cameron WilhornMarch 23, 2024
Sunset at the Lakeshore Preserve.
How to make the best of spring break if you are staying on campus
by Akhilesh PeddiMarch 22, 2024
In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election
In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election
by Nadia TijanMarch 22, 2024
Advertisements

Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin loses heartbreaker to Ohio State 1-0 in NCAA Championship Final

Championship final only second shutout of 2024 season
by Evan Epstein
March 25, 2024
Womens+Hockey%3A+Wisconsin+loses+heartbreaker+to+Ohio+State+1-0+in+NCAA+Championship+Final
Bennett Waara

The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey ream fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes Sunday in a closely contested affair.

“It’s going to come down to one play,” Badgers head coach Mark Johnson said after the game. “They made the play. They win the game. And it hurts.”

That play came with 7 minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the final period, as freshmen Joy Dunne fired a shot from the right circle past Badgers’ goaltender Ava McNaughton to take the lead. This would prove to be the lone goal in the matchup, propelling the Buckeyes to their second NCAA Championship in three years.

Advertisements

The Badgers were stellar defensively, holding Ohio State to just 28 shots, a season low for the Buckeyes.

Their best opportunity came with just under two minutes remaining in the second period, as forward Casey O’Brien had the puck with no defenders between her and Buckeyes’ goaltender Raygan Kirk. O’Brien was unable to maneuver the puck through the legs of Kirk, and the game remained scoreless. Kirk was a brick wall all night, saving all 26 of Wisconsin’s shots on goal.

Womens Hockey: No. 2 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 3 Colgate, returns to championship matchup
Women's Hockey: No. 2 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 3 Colgate, returns to championship matchup

“We couldn’t capitalize on our chances, and they capitalized on one of theirs. All around, we just need to be better,” O’Brien said in an interview with Badger Extra following the game.

The matchup was just the second time the Badgers have been shutout all season. The other matchup was also against the Buckeyes on Nov. 17 where the Badgers fell 3-0.

This matchup was eerily similar to the 2023 NCAA Championship game, where Wisconsin defeated Ohio State 1-0. This time, though, the roles were reversed.

Following the game, Johnson noted the team’s accomplishments this season, including 35 wins and a WCHA Championship. Johnson said, “Once the sting goes away and the hurt subsides, reflect on your season, and there’s a lot for them to be proud of.”

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Womens Hockey: No. 2 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 3 Colgate, returns to championship matchup
Women's Hockey: No. 2 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 3 Colgate, returns to championship matchup
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falters in first round of NCAA Tournament, loses 72–61 to James Madison
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falters in first round of NCAA Tournament, loses 72–61 to James Madison
Womens History Month: 50 years of womens sports at UW
Women's History Month: 50 years of women's sports at UW
Preparing Badgers beyond the game: UW takes holistic approach to student-athlete development
Preparing Badgers beyond the game: UW takes holistic approach to student-athlete development
Mens Basketball: Wisconsin to take on James Madison in first round of March Madness
Men's Basketball: Wisconsin to take on James Madison in first round of March Madness
Women’s Basketball: Wisconsin continues season with WNIT bid, awaits winner in first round bye
Women’s Basketball: Wisconsin continues season with WNIT bid, awaits winner in first round bye
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *