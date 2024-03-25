Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin loses heartbreaker to Ohio State 1-0 in NCAA Championship Final

The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey ream fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes Sunday in a closely contested affair.

“It’s going to come down to one play,” Badgers head coach Mark Johnson said after the game. “They made the play. They win the game. And it hurts.”

That play came with 7 minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the final period, as freshmen Joy Dunne fired a shot from the right circle past Badgers’ goaltender Ava McNaughton to take the lead. This would prove to be the lone goal in the matchup, propelling the Buckeyes to their second NCAA Championship in three years.

The Badgers were stellar defensively, holding Ohio State to just 28 shots, a season low for the Buckeyes.

Their best opportunity came with just under two minutes remaining in the second period, as forward Casey O’Brien had the puck with no defenders between her and Buckeyes’ goaltender Raygan Kirk. O’Brien was unable to maneuver the puck through the legs of Kirk, and the game remained scoreless. Kirk was a brick wall all night, saving all 26 of Wisconsin’s shots on goal.

“We couldn’t capitalize on our chances, and they capitalized on one of theirs. All around, we just need to be better,” O’Brien said in an interview with Badger Extra following the game.

The matchup was just the second time the Badgers have been shutout all season. The other matchup was also against the Buckeyes on Nov. 17 where the Badgers fell 3-0.

This matchup was eerily similar to the 2023 NCAA Championship game, where Wisconsin defeated Ohio State 1-0. This time, though, the roles were reversed.

Following the game, Johnson noted the team’s accomplishments this season, including 35 wins and a WCHA Championship. Johnson said, “Once the sting goes away and the hurt subsides, reflect on your season, and there’s a lot for them to be proud of.”