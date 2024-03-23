Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Bad River documentary chronicles battle to save Lake Superior reservation

by Maria BrunettaMarch 25, 2024
'Bad River' documentary chronicles battle to save Lake Superior reservation
by Maria BrunettaMarch 25, 2024
Womens Hockey: No. 2 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 3 Colgate, returns to championship matchup

by Evan EpsteinMarch 23, 2024
Women's Hockey: No. 2 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 3 Colgate, returns to championship matchup
by Evan EpsteinMarch 23, 2024
Men's Basketball: Wisconsin falters in first round of NCAA Tournament, loses 72–61 to James Madison

by Cameron WilhornMarch 23, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falters in first round of NCAA Tournament, loses 72–61 to James Madison
by Cameron WilhornMarch 23, 2024
Sunset at the Lakeshore Preserve.
How to make the best of spring break if you are staying on campus
by Akhilesh PeddiMarch 22, 2024
In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election

by Nadia TijanMarch 22, 2024
In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election
by Nadia TijanMarch 22, 2024
UW announces new certificate program in Arabic language and culture

by Haia al ZeinMarch 22, 2024
UW announces new certificate program in Arabic language and culture
by Haia al ZeinMarch 22, 2024
Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 3 Colgate, returns to championship matchup

Badgers’ Quest for Repeat: Wisconsin Advances to National Championship Game
by Evan Epstein
March 23, 2024
Bennett Waara

The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team will have a chance to defend their national championship.

Friday, Wisconsin faced Colgate University in the Frozen Four. With nine minutes remaining in the first period, forward Casey O’Brien found forward Kirsten Simms with space in front of the net. Simms buried it over Raiders’ goalkeeper Kayle Osborne.

Simms and O’Brien make up two of the three Patty Kazmaier Award finalists. It is the first time that the award has had two finalists from the same team.

The Badgers have been the best power play killing team in college hockey this season. This proved true Friday evening, as the Badgers killed a 5-on-3 power play for the Raiders during the second period.

With 8:31 remaining in the third period, forward Britta Curl found defender Vivian Jungels flying down the left side of the ice. Jungels finished off the goal to extend the Badgers lead to two.

The Raiders would get on the board with 2:10 remaining, but were unable to find the equalizer. Forward Laila Edwards sealed the deal with an empty net goal with 12 seconds remaining.

Women's Hockey: Wisconsin dominates Ohio State, takes home WCHA title

Freshman goaltender Ava McNaughton was terrific, stopping 25 of 26 shots on goal. In a rare occurrence in which Wisconsin was out-shot (26-21), McNaughton’s presence was a big part of the Badgers’ win Friday.

The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Ohio State Buckeyes for the sixth time this season in the national championship. The Badgers lost the first three regular season games to the Buckeyes, but the Badgers won the season finale and the WCHA Championship. In the WCHA Championship, Wisconsin dominated, building a 6-1 lead, and winning by a final score of 6-3.

Puck drop for the national championship game is set for Sunday 3 p.m. CST at Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire.

