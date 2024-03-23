Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 3 Colgate, returns to championship matchup

The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team will have a chance to defend their national championship.

Friday, Wisconsin faced Colgate University in the Frozen Four. With nine minutes remaining in the first period, forward Casey O’Brien found forward Kirsten Simms with space in front of the net. Simms buried it over Raiders’ goalkeeper Kayle Osborne.

Simms and O’Brien make up two of the three Patty Kazmaier Award finalists. It is the first time that the award has had two finalists from the same team.

The Badgers have been the best power play killing team in college hockey this season. This proved true Friday evening, as the Badgers killed a 5-on-3 power play for the Raiders during the second period.

With 8:31 remaining in the third period, forward Britta Curl found defender Vivian Jungels flying down the left side of the ice. Jungels finished off the goal to extend the Badgers lead to two.

The Raiders would get on the board with 2:10 remaining, but were unable to find the equalizer. Forward Laila Edwards sealed the deal with an empty net goal with 12 seconds remaining.

Freshman goaltender Ava McNaughton was terrific, stopping 25 of 26 shots on goal. In a rare occurrence in which Wisconsin was out-shot (26-21), McNaughton’s presence was a big part of the Badgers’ win Friday.

The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Ohio State Buckeyes for the sixth time this season in the national championship. The Badgers lost the first three regular season games to the Buckeyes, but the Badgers won the season finale and the WCHA Championship. In the WCHA Championship, Wisconsin dominated, building a 6-1 lead, and winning by a final score of 6-3.

Puck drop for the national championship game is set for Sunday 3 p.m. CST at Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire.