Pelosi urges Wisconsinites to vote, denounces Trump at Cap Times Idea Fest

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi visited Shannon Hall Sept. 16 for a discussion with Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty as part of the Cap Times Idea Fest.

Pelosi, while adorning a “One Country, One Destiny” pin, spoke on the upcoming election, the state of the nation and how she views herself two years into retirement.

“I think I have influence,” Pelosi said. “I don’t have power.”

Pelosi only referred to Former President Donald Trump by pronouns or a brief description.

Pelosi said Trump is creating a divide in the U.S. by spreading hateful statements and lies.

“Be aware of anything he has to say,” Pelosi said. “He projects. He says ‘crazy Nancy’ he’s crazy. He says ‘crooked Hilary’ he’s crooked.”

Pelosi said a robust Republican Party is vital for the country, clarifying that this should not be confused with the post-Trump era version of Republicanism.

In a vote on whether women should have the right to contraception, 195 Republicans opposed the measure, while only eight supported it — a stark contrast to her Republican friends outside of Congress, Pelosi said.

In another instance, Pelosi encouraged fellow congresspeople to do whatever it took to get into the Capitol and help pass the Affordable Care Act, which was difficult considering the large number of protesters blocking the way.

“Most of the guys that were challenging [the vote], they said, which one did you do [to get in here]?” Pelosi said. “We just pushed open the gate because, you know why? We had the courage of the members that were in those votes.”

A lot has been accomplished in Congress since she first arrived in Washington, but getting to where she is today wasn’t easy, Pelosi said. Pelosi recounted rude remarks from Trump, like “crazy Nancy,” and degrading comments from her fellow congress members.

Pelosi also said it’s important Wisconsin voters cast their ballots come November, noting Wisconsin’s status as a key battleground state.

Pelosi called for the people of Wisconsin to vote and continue with the change that has thus been made. She said Wisconsin is a battleground state, and to ensure generational change in the house and nation, the Democrats have to win this election.