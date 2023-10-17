Women’s Hockey: Win No. 600 for Johnson part of conference-opening sweep for UW

It’s been a business-like beginning to the season for the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team. This past weekend against Minnesota State University was no different.

UW (6-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) outscored the Mavericks (2-2-0, 0-2-0 WCHA) 15-0 across the Thursday-Friday series last week to make it 14 in a row over Minnesota State, and 42 of the last 43. On Friday, Badgers’ head coach Mark Johnson reached the 600 career wins mark in his illustrious career.

Game one: Wisconsin 6, Minnesota State 0

Usually for the Badgers, the first game of the series is more tightly played and a bit closer throughout. That was not the case on Thursday.

The Badgers’ offense wasted no time coming out of the gates and picked up right where they left off after dropping 12 on Boston College in their last time out. Lacey Eden scored twice and Kirsten Simms once within the game’s first 10 minutes to give UW a quick 3–0 lead.

The Badgers added two more in the second half of the first period with Simms scoring again, and Britta Curl finding the back of the net to give UW a 5–0 lead after the first 20 minutes of action. This chased Minnesota State goalkeeper Lauren Barbro from the game early.

After the first period, the game tightened up quite a bit. Wisconsin took a couple of penalties and the ensuing Minnesota State power plays seemed to settle them into the game. New Mavericks’ goalkeeper Suzette Faucher played well, allowing only one goal in the remaining 40 minutes, scored by forward Laila Edwards.

Regardless, Wisconsin finished off their second shutout of the season. UW goalkeeper Jane Gervais enjoyed a nice bounce-back game after an up-and-down start last week against Boston College, making 22 saves in the blanking of the Mavericks.

Game two: Wisconsin 9, Minnesota State 0

In the second match, there was history on the line with legendary Johnson sitting at 599 wins in his career.

The game started out pretty tight. Wisconsin controlled play but Minnesota State hung around. Then, while on the power play, Minnesota State got caught with too many skaters on the ice and gave a power play to UW.

Simms made them pay with the extra skater, and got UW on the board with 8:06 left in the first period off a gorgeous setup by Eden.

Later, Simms would score for the second time in the game and before the period came to an end, Caroline Harvey scored her first goal of the weekend after she was set up on a two-on-one by freshman forward Kelly Gorbatenko. The Badgers took a 3-0 lead into the break.

In the middle frame, UW would add four more including two from Marianne Picard and one each from Curl and Eden. The best goal of the period came on Picard’s second, burying a two-on-one one-timer off of another great Gorbatenko pass.

The third period came and went with two more Badgers’ goals, including the first of the year from UW defender Katie Kotlowski to finish off Johnson’s 600th victory of his career with a 9–0 final score.

The Badgers continued the goalkeeper split this weekend, with the freshman Ava McNaughton getting the start in this game, making 12 saves en route to her first career shutout.

The Badgers will wrap up the homestand by welcoming Bemidji State University (0-5-1, 0-2-0 WCHA) into LaBahn Arena. Game one is Friday night at 7 p.m. and Game two is at 2 p.m. the following day.

Quick hitters

The Badgers were without forward Maddi Wheeler this weekend, who missed the series with an upper body injury. According to BadgerExtra , Johnson was hopeful, but non-committal, that she would be able to return next weekend.

After the final whistle sounded, UW head coach Mark Johnson was recognized for his 600th career win with a video message from his family and colleagues as well as by Athletic Director Chris McIntosh. Johnson, in his 21st season, becomes the first women’s hockey head coach and ninth overall, to reach that milestone.

Three stars of the weekend

Kirsten Simms. Simms finished the series with four goals and three assists, lighting the lamp twice in each game. Britta Curl. The UW captain extended her hot start to the season with two goals and five assists over the two games. With 20 points on the season, Curl is averaging an absurd 3.33 points per game this year, the best in the nation. Caroline Harvey. The sophomore WCHA Preseason Player of the Year showed why she deserved it with another dominant weekend, finishing with a goal, six assists and a +7 rating during the series.

Up next

