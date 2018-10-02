After three consecutive road wins, the University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (5–4–1, 2–1 Big Ten) will return home to the McClimon Complex to face UW-Milwaukee (6–3–1, 2–0–1 Conf.) Wednesday.

Wisconsin has had an excellent couple of weeks, having claimed three consecutive road victories including handing No. 5 Michigan State its first loss of the season.

Playing no small part in that success is Badger goalkeeper Dean Cowdroy, who claimed Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors this week following two shutout performances. Cowdroy made seven saves across 187 minutes of soccer against Marquette and Michigan State, increasing the Australian’s tally to five shutouts on the season.

The Milwaukee Panthers also come into the match on a good run having won three of their last four outings, most notably defeating Marquette 2–1.

The Panthers won’t have too many fears traveling to McClimon either as they’ve proven they’re up to the rigors of playing away from home, posting an impressive road record of 3-1 this season.

Not to be outdone by his Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week counterpart, Milwaukee goalkeeper Freddy Lorenzen has also been hard to get past this season. Lorenzen has four shutouts of his own and has made 44 saves through 10 games to start the season.

There’s plenty of history between these two Wisconsin programs — Wednesday’s matchup marks the 40th match between the two. In the previous 39 contests, Wisconsin has 19 victories to Milwaukee’s 13. The Badgers also haven’t suffered defeat against the Panthers in over a decade with their last loss dating back to 2005.

For those unable to make it to the McClimon Complex, the match will be streamed live on BTN plus.