For the 54th consecutive year, the University of Wisconsin’s Hoofer Ski and Snowboard club hosted its annual resale at Varsity Hall in Union South.

After waiting through a line that snaked outside the doors of Varsity Hall, patient shoppers found themselves surrounded by an abundance of winter gear and clothing. Filling the hall were items such as snowboards, skis, boots, jackets and anything else that one might need to hit the mountains — or hills if you’re in Wisconsin.

The gear is supplied by many established vendors, as well as members of the Madison community who are looking to sell their own equipment at a discounted price. This allows for both adults and children to find exactly what they need.

The proceeds from the event are used to support the multiple Hoofers Ski and Snowboard teams, as well as free ski trips for local non-profit groups, even more reason to spend some extra money on new gear with winter just around the corner.