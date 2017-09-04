Thousands of people attend the annual Taste of Madison to eat, drink, listen to music and soak in the sun.

This year, the two-day event featured 80 restaurants and food trucks from all over the city, 26 beverage stands and three entertainment stages.

When you think of Wisconsin, you think of cheese — and there were plenty of stands that offered just that. This cheese curd stand, Curd Girl, was voted “Best of Taste” in 2014.

Below is another cheese filled item – a mac ‘n cheese dumpling.

There were many other savory options. Below, Amsale holds up her plantains that she got from Cafe Costa Rican. The Cafe Costa Rican food cart — affectionally known as the “Mango Man” by University of Wisconsin students — can typically found everyday in Library Mall around lunch hour.

There were many delicious sweets offered as well. Gorgeous cupcakes stood out on display at TnTs Coffee and Cafe. The Looking Glass Bakery also offered unique treats such as mini lemon lavender cheesecakes and brownie cookies.