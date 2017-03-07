More than 50 community members gathered at Madison East High School Monday night to march in remembrance of biracial teen Tony Robinson’s life.

Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny fatally shot Robinson two years ago Monday. Robinson’s family recently took a $3.35 million settlement — the largest of its kind in Wisconsin history.

Participants held signs urging “Justice 4 Tony,” “Community Control Over Police” and “Fire Matt Kenny.”

Robinson’s mother, Andrea Irwin, and grandmother, Sharon Irwin, led the march down East Washington Avenue and hosted a candlelight vigil afterward.