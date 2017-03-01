The rain and fog didn’t stop executive chefs from some of Madison’s top restaurants from coming out to support Porchlight Tuesday at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery.

Porchlight is a Madison organization created to help the homeless become employed and, at times, provide emergency shelter for individuals.

The night was filled with delicious appetizers, drinks and laughter. Heritage Executive Chef Evan Dannells, pictured below, cooked up beignets with either an apple butter filling or strawberry jam. A beignet is a French fried pastry similar to a fritter.

Chef Noah Przybylski from Cambridge Winery, pictured below, served tuna nicoise crudo featuring Porchlight dilly beans and bread pudding with apple caramel featuring Porchlight apple butter.

In all, chefs from Graft, Cento, Statehouse, Merchant, Cambridge Winery, Quiveys Grove and Steenbock’s on Orchard attended.

There were also Great Lakes Whitefish rillettes, cajun-garlic roasted pork ribeye sliders and salmon rillettes with Porchlight dilly beans.

If the crafted appetizers weren’t enough to draw you in, the event’s raffle, live auction and band would have sealed the deal.

Raffle items included Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra season tickets, gift cards to Graze and L’Etoile and cases of wine. The live auction offered up tailored dining experiences at the hands of the executive chef at each of the restaurants in attendance.

There was also a booth to buy Porchlight products. Porchlight makes various products from applesauce to blueberry scone mix, all from local ingredients. The proceeds go to helping fund the organization’s mission.

These products are available for sale on campus at Capitol Centre Foods, Badger Market in Memorial Union, Willy Street Co-op and Festival Foods.