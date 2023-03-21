The mayoral race bears strong implications for the future of Madison. In the midst of a housing crisis, law enforcement controversies and recovery from a pandemic, Madison residents must decide whether they’d like to stay on course with the current mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, or break away with challenger Gloria Reyes. The Badger Herald Editorial Board believes Rhodes-Conway has the tangible policy solutions to produce meaningful change in the Madison community.

Largely, Reyes is campaigning on a platform of general opposition. According to The Cap Times, Reyes said she is “being drafted by concerned Madisonians” in her mayoral bid. She has stepped in as the candidate appealing to Madison residents who are unhappy with the current direction of city policy. But, critically, Reyes seems to lack tangible policy goals to realize her well-intentioned vision.

For one, Reyes says she wants to invest in systems to help Black and brown residents become homeowners. We find this objective valuable, but Reyes seems to lack the policy toolkit to make this a reality. Reyes opposes recent zoning changes, instead suggesting increasing single-family homeownership for people of color. But Reyes lacks a solid policy framework for how this would take place. Without a viable explanation, we worry that single-family zoning would perpetuate a history of discriminatory housing patterns.

But Rhodes-Conway is working creatively to create more affordable housing opportunities through zoning changes that increase housing density and amend zoning language to allow for more residents in renter-occupied homes. Understanding how to utilize zoning effectively not only helps alleviate the housing crisis but also helps root out historically discriminatory policies. While inclusive zoning is not popular with all residents, such changes have the potential to create greater housing opportunities, which is a crucial priority for the city.

We also support Rhodes-Conway’s approach to law enforcement. Both Reyes and Rhodes-Conway believe reducing gun violence is an important priority. But Rhodes-Conway seems to back the policy initiatives that we believe will make a difference. In 2020, Conway launched the CARES Program, which provides personnel and training to respond to non-violent, mental health-related 911 calls. This program represents a positive example of delegating police responsibilities and building meaningful connections between law enforcement and the community.

Also, back in November, Reyes explained that part of her mayoral bid included considering bringing police officers back to the Madison Metropolitan School District. In 2020, the MMSD Board voted to remove police officers from schools, after a long push from community and advocacy groups to do so. Going back on this decision would be dismissive of the social justice efforts behind the removal — and particularly troubling if Reyes prides herself on listening to the community.

For the position of mayor, in particular, Rhodes-Conway’s having one term under her belt presents an advantage. Not only does she have inside knowledge of Madison, but she also has national connections that can benefit our city and the country more broadly. In late 2022, Rhodes-Conway was selected to be the next chair of Climate Mayors, a national coalition of city leaders dedicated to reducing the impacts of climate change on their communities. This kind of national recognition can help bring meaningful climate and other initiatives to Madison, where change can be implemented at the local level.

For The Badger Herald Editorial Board, Reyes’ lack of policy goals outweighs her noble vision for improving Madison. She strongly advocates for resolving an issue of perceived disconnection between the mayor and Madison residents. We sincerely commend Reyes for her effort to connect with the community, especially people of color. But her hopes for improving Madison may lack effectiveness without the strong, specific and realistic goals that characterize Rhodes-Conway’s policymaking.

The Badger Herald Editorial Board serves to represent the voice of the editorial department, distinct from the newsroom and does not necessarily reflect the views of each staff member.