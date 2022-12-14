Sen. Tammy Baldwin introduced legislation requesting federal grants to help cover the travel costs of receiving reproductive healthcare across state borders Dec. 8. The proposal asks for $350,000,000 annually through 2027 to be distributed to people seeking abortions.

According to the proposal, the funds would be allocated to nonprofit and community organizations that assist with abortion care. The bill also defines permissible uses of the funds directly related to travel, such as lodging, childcare and transportation. Under this proposal, grants may not be used to cover the costs of an abortion procedure itself.

The political context in which Baldwin has proposed the legislation is critical. By the time the bill reaches the floor of Congress, Republicans will have control of the House. Democrats would also need to collect 60 votes in the Senate, where they hold a narrow majority.

With a newly divided government, some worry the result will be political deadlock. As Republicans regain control of the House after a disappointing midterm season and Democrats scramble while they still have one chamber and the White House, finding middle ground may not be a priority.

On the other hand, divided government can also be a time for greater political compromise, according to the Washington Post. Each party has only partial control of Congress, but they need each other to accomplish important policy goals and keep voters content.

Further, President Joe Biden has a particular history with compromise. Known as a politician who is willing to negotiate with the opposition, Biden has said he will compromise with Republicans on issues that matter to the American people. This attitude may be a great asset to Democrats and Republicans heading into the next legislative session.

It should also be noted that abortion is not necessarily an issue that divides voters based on their political party. While there may be some correlation between party affiliation and views on abortion rights, there is more intraparty diversity than one might expect, according to the Pew Research Center. People’s views on the issue of abortion rights are complex and this should not be taken lightly.

Some assert that Republicans’ lackluster performance in the 2022 midterms can be attributed to the Dobbs decision and other conservative positions on abortion, according to NPR. Though it is difficult to say how much this impacted Republicans’ failure to garner a “red wave,” many believe the Dobbs decision made the threat of abortion restrictions more tangible in the minds of voters.

This unique political issue combined with the need to compromise may discourage Republicans from taking extreme anti-abortion rights stances. Baldwin’s bill may represent enough of a compromise for Republicans to take it into consideration.

Ultimately, Congress should have codified Roe v. Wade a long time ago, before the conservative Supreme Court took matters into its own hands. In a post-Roe world, however, Democrats must take what they can get to improve the state of abortion access in any way possible.

Without addressing the larger issue — having to cross state borders to receive an abortion — funding transportation costs is not enough. But neither is proposing legislation as a mere political statement.

Baldwin’s proposal — while certainly a compromise — represents a meaningful example of what fighting for abortion rights might have to look like in a deeply divided nation.

Celia Hiorns ([email protected]) is a sophomore studying journalism and political science.