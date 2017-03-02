There is no doubt that depression and anxiety are two major issues facing UW students on campus, and counseling may be the answer.

I’m not saying that you’re “crazy,” or in dire need of therapy, but every student, regardless of their mental health status, could grow and learn more about themselves through this service. At this formative age, we are still figuring things out and it is not always easy. Perhaps a second pair of eyes could be helpful in understanding why you keep falling for the wrong person, for example, or why depression sets in when you’re alone.

Even in the absence of visual evidence, mental illness is often as crippling as physical disability

Counselors are trained to identify the root of your issues and give you scientifically and experientially backed insight to aid you on the journey of life. The benefits of counseling go far beyond yourself — your emotional intelligence increases, aiding your understanding of others. You are then better able to help your friends in their hard times. Counseling provides you the awareness to notice the pain of people around you, and the intel to do something about it.

Although our culture reserves therapy for addiction or lost love, it is truly for you and I — college students stressed out by school, relationships, work and the many changing factors in our lives. Especially in Madison, students feel the pressure of competitive academics, landing the perfect internship over the summer and finding employment after graduation. Counseling dethrones the useless anxiety, harnesses the useful anxiety and helps you deal with everything in between.

Instead of reading self-help books written for an audience of millions, work with a counselor to increase your knowledge of yourself.

So make the short trek over to UHS and take advantage of the only free counseling and psychotherapy services you may ever have in your life. Your future self will thank you.

Gunnar Malensek ([email protected]) is a senior majoring in community and nonprofit leadership.