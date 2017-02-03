While all relationships are different, fostering healthy communication is an important step to creating a healthy one, according University Health Services mental health experts at a student discussion Thursday.

The University of Wisconsin Multicultural Student Center hosted a group of 30 to discuss a variety of topics — ranging from communication, boundaries and consent — and examine what a healthy relationship looks like.

The discussion emphasized the importance of communication in both platonic and intimate relationships. Attendees and the UHS mental health experts advocated every relationship should maintain a level of communication which promotes comfort and safety.

Consent, Amplified seeks to spark important dialogue in Madison’s music sceneMadison is home to a vast music scene, consisting of a variety of genres and venues ranging from The Orpheum …

The group discussed the idea of supporting one another as part of healthy communication in a relationship. Part of this communication is being able to give and receive praise.

For example, instead of expressing feelings with statements beginning with “you,” the group said using “I” can aid in communicating effectively in times of anger or disappointment.

Intimate partner violence affects 1 in 5 UW student relationshipsIntimate partner violence will affect one in five undergraduate relationships at the University of Wisconsin. According to a 2015 Association …

The discussion also highlighted setting boundaries in relationships.

Both parties should agree upon a defined set of boundaries, LeAnna Rice, a licensed professional counselor, said. Hookups should be treated the same as any other relationship, she added.

Swiping right: College students seek more than just hookups through dating appsPrior to meeting her fiancé, University of Wisconsin senior Jenna Wroblewski had her fair share of failed Tinder matches. Dating app …

Attendees also discussed consent and how to incorporate it into daily life.

Normalizing the idea of consent starts with simple changes in day-to-day life, like considering simple actions such as hugs consent-worthy, Danielle Gautt, a licensed clinical social worker at UHS, said.

Having open conversations about sex may help reduce sexual assault, panelists sayCombating sexual assault on campus and beyond will mean normalizing consent and fostering an open dialogue, at least according to a …

“It is important to know what no means,” UW student Erica Oberlander said.

Being clear and asserting what you need with the other person in non-sexual circumstances and day-to-day actions

Even in non-sexual circumstances, it’s important to be clear and assertive with others, Gautt said. This allows for consent to become a more established concept.

To dispel myths and correct misbeliefs, UHS mental health experts said it is important to talk continue the discussion about the differences between healthy and unhealthy relationships.