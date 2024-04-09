UW+must+weigh+risk+of+losing+DEI+programs+against+receiving+state+funding

The University of Wisconsin is investing $1 million into its “You Can’t Stop a Badger” marketing campaign aiming to reduce stereotypes regarding the university and higher education, according to a report from The Cap Times. Documents showed UW aimed to combat the idea that the university is too “elitist” and “leftist,” according to the report.

But considering the political context of this effort provides a complete picture of the university’s intentions.

Last summer, the Republican-controlled Wisconsin State Legislature withheld $32 million from the UW budget until the universities agreed to cut certain diversity, equity and inclusion programs. While UW recovered the deficit when the Board of Regents approved a controversial proposal to cut DEI initiatives in December, trends show the state’s commitment to higher education may be faltering.

Advertisements

According to a press release from UW President Jay Rothman, Wisconsin ranks 43rd nationally in public funding for higher education. And a 2021 report from the Wisconsin Budget Project found that Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed $40 million to support the UW System was rejected by the Legislature.

The effect of the Legislature’s attitude toward higher education can be seen in the declining enrollment and underfunded universities throughout Wisconsin. Five of the UW System’s ten 2-year branch campuses faced shut down just in the last 18 months, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), who negotiated the deal to cut DEI in exchange for funding, told CBS News that university funds should be used for “something better than indoctrinating kids with left-wing ideology.” Indeed, Republicans throughout the state worry that the presence of liberal ideologies on college campuses might censor students with conservative views.

From the perspective of UW, appealing to these politicians is the path toward mores stable funding. The pricey “You Can’t Stop a Badger” campaign might be what UW needs to challenge stereotypes about the university. In fact, UW–Madison spokesperson Kelly Tyrrell told The Cap Times this is not the first time the university has used marketing campaigns to combat political impasses, declining enrollment and other issues.

But, the marketing efforts fail to get at the key area of contention and the reason why UW was denied funding in the first place — DEI programs. The risk of appeasement with Republicans in the Legislature is the inverse relationship that now exists between DEI initiatives and critical funding for the UW System.

But the need for DEI programs to support marginalized students has never been greater. Just 3% of students at UW–Madison identified as Black in the most recent data from fall 2023 — a disproportionate share compared to Black people making up 12.4% of Wisconsin’s population.

DEI initiatives were created to serve those underrepresented in higher education feel more supported through resources and community — until Republican politicians started striking down these opportunities.

The new campaign’s ambitious goals of both appeasing the state Legislature and promoting the accessibility of higher education are going to come into conflict. It is UW’s responsibility to responsibly weigh the risk of losing DEI programs against the benefit of receiving state funding in the best interests of its students.

But UW might be able to make steps forward in promoting the affordability and value of higher education in other ways. For instance, the university claims that its marketing efforts will shine a light on the stories of the number of students who have benefited from the Bucky’s Tuition Promise tuition assistance program, the research and innovation set in motion by UW students and various post-graduation outcomes for UW graduates, according to a news release from last year. Sharing these stories may uncover the multifaceted value of higher education for Wisconsin amidst perceptions of unjustifiable expenses and leftist political leanings.

If the university is able to balance political support with diversity efforts, this campaign can serve as a tool to positively change stereotypes regarding the the stereotypes that universities are “elitist” and intolerant of conservative views. The campaign can certainly open doors toward those with negative perceptions of higher education and highlight how a post-secondary education can empower Wisconsinites. But in the process, the university must take accountability by repairing the damage done to its DEI initiatives and focus on ensuring accessibility and support for marginalized students into the future.

Aanika Parikh ([email protected]) is a sophomore studying molecular and cell biology.