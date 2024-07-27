Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Sen. Dianne Hesselbein hold Harris for president event in Madison

Local leaders and community members gathered Friday in Madison to rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, following her first rally as the Democratic nominee for president in Milwaukee that drew 3,500 attendees. Speakers included state Sen. Dianne Hesselbein, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and community leader Laura Davis, who highlighted the contrast between Harris’ positive vision for the future and former President Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda.

During the meeting, Rhodes-Conway highlighted Harris’ career achievements and qualifications, saying that her extensive career as a district attorney, Attorney General, U.S. senator, and Vice president positions her as highly qualified and well-prepared to take on Donald Trump in the election.

Rhodes-Conway also cited Harris’ contributions to significant legislative achievements, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the first major gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, describing how these initiatives have benefited the city of Madison.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law has allowed us to strengthen our transit system while creating jobs,” Rhodes-Conway said. “The Inflation Reduction Act has helped us transition to renewable energy and combat the climate crisis.”

Gallery • 2 Photos Gabe Germain Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway speaks at Kamala Harris for president press conference in Madison. July 26, 2024.

State Sen. Dianne Hesselbein focused on Harris’ economic impact in Wisconsin, stating that the Biden-Harris administration has created nearly 200,000 jobs and invested more than $6 billion in infrastructure projects across the state. Hesselbein contrasted this with Trump’s record, particularly criticizing his economic policies and the Foxconn project.

“Trump’s failed trickle-down policies gave huge tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations,” Hesselbein said. “He gutted labor laws, appointed anti-union judges and anti-label officials, and left our economy in a complete shambles here in Wisconsin. Trump killed tens of thousands of jobs, endorsed failed projects like Foxconn and left workers behind.”

Community leader Laura Davis also spoke at the event, emphasizing Harris’ commitment to protecting reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights. Davis said Vice President Harris has spearheaded the administration’s efforts to counter Trump’s overturning of Roe v. Wade by backing President Biden’s executive orders to safeguard reproductive healthcare access.

The speakers also addressed concerns about the recent changes in the Democratic Party’s leadership. Hesselbein explained her endorsement of Harris was a personal choice, following President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the race.

“The message that I got from the Democratic Party was you have a choice, and it is up to you to make that choice,” Hesselbein said.

Since Biden’s announcement, Harris has gained significant support, reportedly raising over $81 million within the first 24 hours of her campaign.

Rhodes-Conway expressed confidence in the Democratic Party’s strategy, highlighting efforts to mobilize voters across Wisconsin and other battleground states.

“We have folks that are knocking doors every day, and we have folks that are on the phones, that are doing the work to make sure that we have a strong campaign here in Wisconsin,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We know how to win here in Wisconsin, and we’re going to do that.”