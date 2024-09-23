Grant program awards funding to seven UW startups

University of Wisconsin’s Discovery to Product awarded funding to seven UW startups Monday through a grant program managed by D2P and a matching fund of $250,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, according to D2P Interim Director Abram Becker.

The State Economic Engagement and Development program is coordinated by D2P to help support innovative research and benefit startups, Becker said.

D2P’s mission is to be a resource for faculty and students on campus with innovative ideas or inventions they are hoping to introduce to the world, Becker said. Its ultimate goal is to help promote the Wisconsin Idea, Becker said. The Wisconsin Idea is an ideology held on campus that education should influence people’s lives beyond a classroom setting, according to the Wisconsin Idea website.

To promote this framework, D2P provides mentoring to innovators and potential entrepreneurs on campus through outlets such as education programs and grants like the one funded by SEED, Becker said.

While an ultimate goal of the SEED program is to foster a positive impact on Wisconsin’s economy, D2P hopes this grant also helps benefit a greater good, Becker said. Many of the startups involved in either today’s grant announcement or previous grants incorporate issues such as healthcare and climate change, Becker said.

“I think that’s another thing we’re trying to do – further the Wisconsin Idea and have a positive impact on the citizens of the state of Wisconsin and beyond,” Becker said.

For example, this year’s award recipients include Professor of Radiology Scott Reeder’s project Calimetrix, an initiative to enhance early detection and treatment monitoring of cardiovascular disease.

Pediatrics Professor Nick Von Bergen and Biostatistics and Medical Informatics Professor Vikas Singh were awarded funding for an Atrility Medical device AtriAmp that could improve upon cardiac monitoring inadequacies.

Chemistry Professor AJ Boydston, another recipient of this year’s grant, will designate funding to Si3H, a 3D printing technology to enhance the production of prosthetic devices and orthotic braces.

Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Medical Physics and Radiology Walter Block, Professor of Medical Physics Andrew Alexander and Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiology Azam Ahmed received funding for Saf-T-Drape, a liner designed to fit in MRI and CT scanners to help prevent hospital-acquired infections.

Intraband, LLC, directed by Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Luke Mawst and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Dan Botez, was awarded grant money to develop laser transmitters for efficient data transmission.

Research Assistant Professor and Director of Research, Center for Biomedical Swine Research and Innovation Eric G. Schmuck received funding for Cellular Logistics to determine a biomaterial’s potential to reduce post-heart attack damage.

Finally, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Bu Wang and Professor of Biological Systems Engineering Robert Anex plan to use funds on their rebranded startup Alithic Carbon Solutions, Inc. to advance the commercialization of a carbon removal technology.

More details on each of the startups’ goals and plans can be found in this press release.

Students or faculty interested in innovation or entrepreneurship can get involved on campus by attending Innovate Week events from Sept. 23-27, Becker said. The D2P website also provides information on programs and resources available to those interested in entrepreneurship.

Putting innovation into practice is a way to leave a positive impact on the world, Becker said.

“I think that there’s lots of benefits for students as well as staff and faculty to come in with that mindset around how can you identify and help solve some of the world’s problems,” Becker said.