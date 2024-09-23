Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
MPD responds to reports of broken windows at Mediterranean Cafe

Suspect found with brick in hand, Mediterranean Cafe continues to operate despite damage to front door
by Anna Kristoff
September 23, 2024
Sophia Scolman
The front door of Mediterranean Cafe on the morning of September 23, 2024.

The City of Madison Police Department responded to reports of an individual breaking windows along State Street early Monday morning at 3:42 a.m., according to the MPD incident report

Once they arrived at the area, officers were alerted to a disturbance occurring on State Street’s 300 block and arrived to find the suspect with a brick in hand, according to the MPD incident report. 

The suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail for felony damage to property, felony bail jumping and second degree recklessly endangering safety, according to the MPD incident report. 

The glass on the front door of Mediterranean Cafe, located at 625 State St., was broken during the incident.

In an email, Mediterranean Cafe manager Holden Ringle said they discovered the damage on opening the store and were able to alert a nearby police officer who was actively responding to other reports of broken windows. 

“It’s always a shame to see something like this happen and a hassle to get it repaired, but the damage was minimal,” Ringle said in the email. “We’ve had a lot of support from concerned community members, and we would like to express our gratitude for everyone who’s come in today.”

Mediterranean Cafe continues to operate within its normal weekly business hours.

Donate to The Badger Herald