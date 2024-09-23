Campus community offers resources, hope during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Content Warning: Discussion of suicide and/or self-harm. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. View options for mental health services on campus. View options for mental health services on campus through University Health Services.

Every September, college campuses across the United States use Suicide Prevention Awareness Month as an opportunity to shed light on mental health concerns with caution and compassion. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death at U.S. colleges, taking the lives of about 1,100 students each year, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

University Health Services and mental health-focused student organizations like NAMI-UW provide resources and community for faculty and students to come together to combat this public health issue.

Asking for help when it comes to suicide prevention is never easy, but conversations on campus in recent years have helped reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and made more resources available through UHS, according to NAMI-UW President Abigail Skramstad.

Recognizing warning signs is a key aspect of prevention, Skramstad said.

“A lot of it [suicide prevention awareness] is understanding not only how to prevent it, but also the signs that come along with it,” Skramstad said. “Noticing those signs of, are they acting a little bit different?”

Warning signs vary, but can include changes in the way individuals approach others in conversations, becoming quieter or more lethargic, shutting others out or expressing anger differently, according to Skramstad. Decreased interest in hobbies is another change to watch out for.

UHS offers free Recognize, Respond, Refer training through a Canvas module with a full list of warning signs including isolation, changes in mood, eating or sleeping more or less and paying less attention to physical hygiene. The module educates students on how to safely check in with those they are concerned about and refer them to support services based on the level of urgency.

Carrying momentum gained this month into the rest of the year, NAMI-UW is participating in a 5K with NAMIWalks Dane County on Oct. 5. These walks are held every year on the first Saturday of October to raise funds to increase awareness and decrease stigma surrounding mental health issues. This year, the route will take walkers from Olin Park to Monona Terrace and back.

“It’s really cool to see how many people outside of the UW community are also passionate about this,” Skramstad said.

AFSP-UW also hosts an annual Out of the Darkness Walk on campus each April, bringing together hundreds of participants to remind students that they are not alone in experiencing or responding to mental health challenges.

Resources regarding suicide prevention and mental health:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 https://988lifeline.org/help-yourself/loss-survivors/

Crisis Text line: Text HOME to 741741 https://www.crisistextline.org/

Trevor Lifeline crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ+) young people: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help/

UHS 24/7 crisis support 608-265-5600 (option 9)

UHS suicide prevention resources: https://www.uhs.wisc.edu/prevention/suicide-prevention/