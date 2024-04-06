Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Wisconsin State Legislature passes bill simplifying tuition reimbursements for student National Guard veterans
Wisconsin State Legislature passes bill simplifying tuition reimbursements for student National Guard veterans
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 6, 2024
The sun being bright and sunny!
Astronomy Club to host live viewings of Monday’s solar eclipse
by Sophie WooldridgeApril 5, 2024
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
by Anna KristoffApril 4, 2024
Van Hise building
Board of Regents approves tuition increase for resident undergraduates
by Margaret ShreinerApril 4, 2024
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
by Anna SmithApril 4, 2024
Awi Sushi offers diverse menu on State Street
Awi Sushi offers diverse menu on State Street
by Maria BrunettaApril 4, 2024
Advertisements

Wisconsin State Legislature passes bill simplifying tuition reimbursements for student National Guard veterans

Legislation may increase national guard enrollment, student says
by Jones Millstone-Rivo
April 6, 2024
Wisconsin+State+Legislature+passes+bill+simplifying+tuition+reimbursements+for+student+National+Guard+veterans
Paige Valley

This March, Gov. Tony Evers signed into law Wisconsin Act 117, a bipartisan initiative amending the tuition reimbursement process for members of the state National Guard.

Before the law’s passage, student guard members often had difficulty accessing the benefits associated with their service, University of Wisconsin Veteran Services director Joe Rasmussen said in an email statement to The Badger Herald. The main problem with the pre-existing National Guard Grant system was timing, Rasmussen said.

“Tuition is due within the first few weeks of the semester, but this program doesn’t send tuition dollars until about a month after the semester is complete,” Rasmussen said. “The majority of students had to take out loans or pay out of pocket for tuition which eventually is reimbursed.”

Advertisements

The recently enacted legislation takes into account both budgetary concerns and the concerns student veterans, Rasmussen said.

Under the new system tuition, money will be sent directly to the school instead of mailing paper checks to each student, Rasmussen said.

“We came to an agreement that fixes the core issues without the program costing the state money. The program is still going to cover the same dollar amounts with the payments shifting to before the start of the semester instead of after,” Rasmussen said.

Abby Boyle is a sophomore at UW studying Russian and Civil Engineering. Boyle is also a firefighter for the National Guard’s 128th Air Refueling Wing based out of Milwaukee, and was deployed between July 2022 and January 2023.

UW rolls out AI tool for students, maintains instructor preference use policy
UW rolls out AI tool for students, maintains instructor preference use policy

After returning home, Boyle enrolled in classes only to find she had to pay for tuition upfront and then wait until the semester was over before receiving her reimbursement check.

“It feels kind of silly forking out four or five grand at the beginning of the semester, you know, that could be rent money, food, gas, or other things that you need.” Boyle said. “What am I going to do for the next four months until I see that money returned back to me?”

Boyle added that many guard members found it counterproductive to be taking out student loans or having to forgo basic needs when their tuition is supposed to be covered.

With the new legislation in place, Boyle is optimistic the Guard will see an increase in recruitment.

“Having that grant come up front will entice a lot more people to look at the National Guard more closely and it’ll recruit people from other states to come to Wisconsin,” Boyle said.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
The sun being bright and sunny!
Astronomy Club to host live viewings of Monday’s solar eclipse
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
Van Hise building
Board of Regents approves tuition increase for resident undergraduates
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Wisconsin representatives show support for Americas Children Act at press conference
Wisconsin representatives show support for America's Children Act at press conference
Voting was extended by 90 minutes at Memorial Union. Here’s why.
Voting was extended by 90 minutes at Memorial Union. Here’s why.
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *