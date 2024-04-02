Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Federal spending bills approved, funding to support UW research initiatives
Federal spending bills approved, funding to support UW research initiatives
by Margaret ShreinerApril 2, 2024
MSA community members walking, photo courtsey of Naisha Bepar
Muslim students at UW create walking companionship system
by Audrey Thibert, Senior Reporter • April 2, 2024
UW studies, teaches mental health care for incarcerated people amidst recent deaths in Wisconsin
UW studies, teaches mental health care for incarcerated people amidst recent deaths in Wisconsin
by Margaret ShreinerApril 2, 2024
Voterpalooza offers musical performances, voting information before polls open
Voterpalooza offers musical performances, voting information before polls open
by Sheng LeeApril 1, 2024
UW receives federal funding to open PFAS center
UW receives federal funding to open PFAS center
by Aiden MellonApril 1, 2024
A woman enjoys a cocktail at a sushi restaurant in Madison.
Hop into spring with these delicious mocktail recipes
by Lauren TamborinoMarch 31, 2024
Advertisements

Federal spending bills approved, funding to support UW research initiatives

Experts provide insights on bills, impact on research areas
by Margaret Shreiner
April 2, 2024
Federal+spending+bills+approved%2C+funding+to+support+UW+research+initiatives
Bennett Waara

Two federal spending bills were signed into law by President Joe Biden March 9 and March 23, according to a University of Wisconsin newsletter. The set of bills includes funding directed to research initiatives at UW, according to the newsletter.

The university spent over $1.5 billion last year to fund research initiatives, according to Interim Vice Chancellor of Research Cynthia Czajkowski. UW has been successful in receiving funding from grants and contracts with government agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense, but the recent federal spending bills will provide support in additional research areas, Czajkowski said.

“This is another way of getting resources to move our research forward,” Czajkowski said. “We want to take the research and the knowledge that we’re building, but also innovate and help and provide for the public good.”

Advertisements

Approved federal spending bills will allocate funds to research initiatives driving innovation in the dairy industry, enhancing rural economies and advancing research on sustainability and biofuels, Czajkowski said.

The UW Office of Federal Relations worked with the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Associate Deans for Research across UW colleges and schools to identify projects that would benefit from targeted federal investment, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Government Affairs and Strategic Partnerships Ben Miller said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

Projects to receive funding include the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, PANTHER and Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives Program, according to the UW newsletter.

After identifying projects, the Office of Federal Relations worked with congressional members Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) to explain the potential impacts of these projects on the research community and public, Miller said.

“We try to come up with a list of ideas that we think are important for the state of Wisconsin because we’re asking our representatives, where are we making an impact on the state,” Czajkowski said.

PANTHER — a biomedical research program addressing traumatic brain injuries — plans to use funding from the bills to support a growing team and aid additional research efforts into this complex issue, PANTHER Director and Cellular TBI Lead Christian Franck said.

Without this federal funding, research initiatives at PANTHER would not be possible, Franck said.

“Through these initiatives [federal funding], you open up the possibility to bigger teams, bigger ideas, longer-term investments and that is significant because, for a problem as complex as concussions or traumatic brain injury, you need to give people some time to come together and think this through,” Franck said.

Despite the approval of the spending bills, there is never a guarantee future funding will be secured, according to Franck. Therefore, it is important that UW community members educate themselves on various research ventures and advocate for future investments, Franck said.

Further, UW encourages collaboration with the general public because the research programs funded by federal spending dollars ultimately benefit Wisconsin communities, Czajkowski said.

“We need to work with the general public and promote what we’re doing so that they understand that this is providing economic support for the state and also workforce development,” Czajkowski said.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
MSA community members walking, photo courtsey of Naisha Bepar
Muslim students at UW create walking companionship system
UW studies, teaches mental health care for incarcerated people amidst recent deaths in Wisconsin
UW studies, teaches mental health care for incarcerated people amidst recent deaths in Wisconsin
Voterpalooza offers musical performances, voting information before polls open
Voterpalooza offers musical performances, voting information before polls open
UW receives federal funding to open PFAS center
UW receives federal funding to open PFAS center
UW veteran, military affiliated students struggle to find community due to lack of dedicated space
UW veteran, military affiliated students struggle to find community due to lack of dedicated space
Wisconsin communities grapple with lost tourism revenue due to unusually warm winter
Wisconsin communities grapple with lost tourism revenue due to unusually warm winter
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *