Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election
In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election
by Nadia TijanMarch 22, 2024
UW announces new certificate program in Arabic language and culture
UW announces new certificate program in Arabic language and culture
by Haia al ZeinMarch 22, 2024
MFD implements new initiative to break opioid addiction cycle
MFD implements new initiative to break opioid addiction cycle
by Sarah BelinMarch 22, 2024
Increased security funding for Republican National Convention must prompt intense police training
Increased security funding for Republican National Convention must prompt intense police training
by Emily OttenMarch 22, 2024
Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation
Proposed changes to Bayh-Dole Act stir controversy over innovation, growth in university research
by Anna SmithMarch 22, 2024
Womens History Month: 50 years of womens sports at UW
Women's History Month: 50 years of women's sports at UW
by Camryn FjelstadMarch 21, 2024
Advertisements

In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election

Elections expert explains process, barriers for students
by Nadia Tijan
March 22, 2024
In-person+absentee+voting+continues+through+March+31+for+spring+election
Bennett Waara

In-person absentee voting started March 19 and ends March 31, according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office. Students looking to vote must show an ID to receive an absentee ballot at in-person absentee voting locations. Memorial Union and Union South are two locations on campus for in-person absentee voting. Other nearby locations include the Health Sciences Learning Center and Central Library. Students and other eligible voters can vote at these locations from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays until March 29, according to the Clerk’s Office.

Students may also register to vote at in-person absentee voting locations before or on Election Day with proof of address, according to the Clerk’s Office website. But, state law prohibits voter registration the Saturday, Sunday or Monday before each election, according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office.

The spring 2024 election and presidential preference vote will take place Tuesday, April 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m, according to the City of Madison.

Advertisements

Though students may not be aware of what’s on the ballot or have a plan to vote, professor of political science and the director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin Barry Burden said the election’s outcomes could affect their lives in Madison.

“These aren’t high-profile races that have a lot of campaign advertising or media coverage,” Burden said. “People aren’t necessarily talking about them every day the way they might have about a presidential race, but they are things that matter to people’s everyday lives and living in Madison as a student.”

Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation
Proposed changes to Bayh-Dole Act stir controversy over innovation, growth in university research
Our Lives Wisconsin announces creation of digital archive
Our Lives Wisconsin announces creation of digital archive
SCOTUS grapples with social media speech regulation in landmark cases
SCOTUS grapples with social media speech regulation in landmark cases
Board of Regents appoint James Beeby as UW–La Crosse chancellor
Board of Regents appoint James Beeby as UW–La Crosse chancellor

Alongside the presidential preference selection, Burden said the ballot will include important local elections like races for Dane County Board and seats on the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education.

One reason why students may not understand their eligibility for absentee voting is that it is a new and seemingly overwhelming process for first-time voters, Burden says.

“It’s different from anything else we do in life,” Burden said. “It’s more bureaucratic, kind of awkward and just has a different feel to it than most other things. The ballot is kind of a strange document to look at.”

For students who are still traveling for spring break or otherwise cannot vote in person on Election Day, Burden says that in-person absentee voting may be a convenient option to participate in the upcoming election.

Potential voters may also opt for absentee voting by mail. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is March 28 at 5 p.m, according to My Vote Wisconsin.

Requests for absentee voting by mail submitted at this point may be at risk of not being counted due to the amount of time it takes for mail to be delivered, according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office. Alternatively, voters can return their absentee ballot in person at any absentee voting site or their polling place on Election Day.

“Students have options, but it requires a little planning ahead of time to make sure that you know everything gets done by Election Day,” Burden said.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
UW announces new certificate program in Arabic language and culture
UW announces new certificate program in Arabic language and culture
MFD implements new initiative to break opioid addiction cycle
MFD implements new initiative to break opioid addiction cycle
Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation
Proposed changes to Bayh-Dole Act stir controversy over innovation, growth in university research
Madison welcomes Cusco exchange, fosters ongoing sister city relationships
Madison welcomes Cusco exchange, fosters ongoing sister city relationships
ASM struggles to reach quorum, permanently tables Hate Speech Isnt Free legislation
ASM struggles to reach quorum, permanently tables 'Hate Speech Isn't Free' legislation
The PREFIRE science team. Tristan LEcuyer/UW SSEC
Two satellites to launch in May, observe polar regions, global weather patterns
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *