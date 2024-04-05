Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
The sun being bright and sunny!
Astronomy Club to host live viewings of Monday’s solar eclipse
by Sophie WooldridgeApril 5, 2024
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
by Anna KristoffApril 4, 2024
Van Hise building
Board of Regents approves tuition increase for resident undergraduates
by Margaret ShreinerApril 4, 2024
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
by Anna SmithApril 4, 2024
Awi Sushi offers diverse menu on State Street
Awi Sushi offers diverse menu on State Street
by Maria BrunettaApril 4, 2024
Women’s Basketball: Wisconsin falls in quarterfinal of NIT to Saint Louis
Women’s Basketball: Wisconsin falls in quarterfinal of NIT to Saint Louis
by Vincent HesprichApril 4, 2024
Advertisements

Astronomy Club to host live viewings of Monday’s solar eclipse

Live viewings to be held at Library Mall, the Sett, the Rathskeller
by Sophie Wooldridge
April 5, 2024
The+sun+being+bright+and+sunny%21
Olivia Evans
The sun being bright and sunny!

The Univeristy of Madison Astronomy Club will host live viewings of the solar eclipse April 8 at noon at Library Mall, the Sett in Union South and the Rathskeller in Memorial Union – if weather permits, according to Astronomy Club Outreach Director Jakob Mills. 

Madison will have a partial viewing of the solar eclipse which will be at its maximum at about 2:06 p.m. Monday, according to Director of UW Space Place Jim Lattis.

Solar eclipses happen when some part of the Earth’s surface falls under the moon’s shadow, which causes the Earth to go dark for a few minutes, allowing the stars and planets to be visible during the day, Lattis said.

Advertisements

“It’s quite an impressive sight that sometimes people find a little bit addictive,” Lattis said.

The Astronomy Club has had its eye on this solar phenomenon since last summer and began planning its live viewings for the event this semester. The club has various plans for Monday that will accommodate any forecast. In the case that the event is not visible, the outdoor viewing will be canceled. Regardless of the weather, the club will be showing a NASA live stream of the eclipse at the Sett and the Rathskeller, according to Mills. Each event will be available to all students.

Tribal energy sovereignty revitalizes Wisconsin energy
Tribal energy sovereignty revitalizes Wisconsin energy
MFD implements new initiative to break opioid addiction cycle
MFD implements new initiative to break opioid addiction cycle
The PREFIRE science team. Tristan LEcuyer/UW SSEC
Two satellites to launch in May, observe polar regions, global weather patterns
Rachel Benedict/Wisconsin DNR-Office of Applied Science
Wisconsin walleye populations set to drop with shorter winters, experts say

For the outdoor event, the club will view the eclipse with telescopes and pinhole projectors, which provide a reflected image of the eclipse to avoid looking directly at the sun. It’s important to never look directly at the sun without proper solar filters, Lattis said.

To emphasize viewing safety, the Astronomy Department will be distributing eclipse glasses all day Friday, and Washburn Observatory will provide them Friday and Saturday as well. Both locations will request a small donation to cover the cost of the glasses, according to Lattis.

“There should be lots of opportunities for the UW community to appreciate the eclipse,” Lattis said. 

The resources and opportunities will be plentiful for the spectacle, but according to Lattis, solar eclipses aren’t quite as rare as some think. On average, solar eclipses occur a couple of times a year. But often, they aren’t total eclipses, or if they are, they are visible only in polar regions. The rarity of this eclipse is in the fact that it will be visible in strongly populated areas.

The last solar eclipse to cross the U.S. was in 2017, but the last one before that was in 1970. 2044 is the next time a solar eclipse will be visible in the country, according to NASA.

On behalf of the Astronomy Club, Mills expressed immense gratitude to the executive board and all the partnering organizations and volunteers involved in organizing this event.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
Van Hise building
Board of Regents approves tuition increase for resident undergraduates
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Wisconsin representatives show support for Americas Children Act at press conference
Wisconsin representatives show support for America's Children Act at press conference
Voting was extended by 90 minutes at Memorial Union. Here’s why.
Voting was extended by 90 minutes at Memorial Union. Here’s why.
UW rolls out AI tool for students, maintains instructor preference use policy
UW rolls out AI tool for students, maintains instructor preference use policy
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *