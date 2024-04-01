Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Voterpalooza offers musical performances, voting information before polls open
Voterpalooza offers musical performances, voting information before polls open
by Sheng Lee April 1, 2024
UW receives federal funding to open PFAS center
UW receives federal funding to open PFAS center
by Aiden Mellon April 1, 2024
A woman enjoys a cocktail at a sushi restaurant in Madison.
Hop into spring with these delicious mocktail recipes
by Lauren Tamborino March 31, 2024
UW veteran, military affiliated students struggle to find community due to lack of dedicated space
UW veteran, military affiliated students struggle to find community due to lack of dedicated space
by Aiden Mellon March 30, 2024
Madison Ballet explores love, respect, forgiveness with ‘Timeless’
Madison Ballet explores love, respect, forgiveness with ‘Timeless’
by Akhilesh Peddi March 30, 2024
Wisconsin communities grapple with lost tourism revenue due to unusually warm winter
Wisconsin communities grapple with lost tourism revenue due to unusually warm winter
by Anna Smith March 29, 2024
Voterpalooza offers musical performances, voting information before polls open

Event celebrates democracy, encourages student turnout
by Sheng Lee
April 1, 2024
Bennett Waara

The Morgridge Center for Public Service and Associated Students of Madison hosted Voterpalooza Monday evening at Memorial Union to emphasize the importance of voting through musical performances and civic engagement messages.

Voterpalooza is a nonpartisan event that keeps focus on the act of voting itself, rather than promoting any specific political agenda or candidate, according to the Morgridge Center’s co-curricular program manager Shelby Fosco.

“Voting itself is crucial for several reasons,” Fosco said. “Democracy thrives when citizens actively participate in the electoral process. By voting, individuals contribute to the stability and strength of democratic institutions, helping to safeguard the freedoms and rights that democracy affords.”

By bringing people together with music, Voterpalooza’s objective is to inspire individuals to participate in the electoral process and make an impact on voter turnout, Fosco said.

Several student artists gave performances, such as University of Wisconsin senior Sebastian Hunt and local band Deep Dive. The event also held booths from civic engagement organizations such as Leaders Igniting Transformation, a Milwaukee-based civic engagement nonprofit led by people of color.

According to Fosco, Voterpalooza is important because it is a reminder of the importance of voting for maintaining democracy. The event provides an opportunity for attendees to ask questions, removing barriers ensuring that individuals have access to resources for effective participation in the elections.

Casting a vote allows individuals to have a voice in the process of electing government officials and to exercise a mechanism of accountability for those officials, Fosco said. Turning out on Election Day gives people the opportunity to express positive or negative views of their leaders.

“In summary, events like Voterpalooza play a vital role in promoting civic engagement and encouraging voter participation, which are essential for upholding democracy and ensuring that the voices of all citizens are heard,” Fosco states.

Wisconsins spring election and presidential preference vote is Tuesday, April 2. To check your registration status, view the ballot and find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

