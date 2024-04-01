Voterpalooza offers musical performances, voting information before polls open

The Morgridge Center for Public Service and Associated Students of Madison hosted Voterpalooza Monday evening at Memorial Union to emphasize the importance of voting through musical performances and civic engagement messages.

Voterpalooza is a nonpartisan event that keeps focus on the act of voting itself, rather than promoting any specific political agenda or candidate, according to the Morgridge Center’s co-curricular program manager Shelby Fosco.

“Voting itself is crucial for several reasons,” Fosco said. “Democracy thrives when citizens actively participate in the electoral process. By voting, individuals contribute to the stability and strength of democratic institutions, helping to safeguard the freedoms and rights that democracy affords.”

By bringing people together with music, Voterpalooza’s objective is to inspire individuals to participate in the electoral process and make an impact on voter turnout, Fosco said.

Several student artists gave performances, such as University of Wisconsin senior Sebastian Hunt and local band Deep Dive. The event also held booths from civic engagement organizations such as Leaders Igniting Transformation, a Milwaukee-based civic engagement nonprofit led by people of color.

According to Fosco, Voterpalooza is important because it is a reminder of the importance of voting for maintaining democracy. The event provides an opportunity for attendees to ask questions, removing barriers ensuring that individuals have access to resources for effective participation in the elections.

Casting a vote allows individuals to have a voice in the process of electing government officials and to exercise a mechanism of accountability for those officials, Fosco said. Turning out on Election Day gives people the opportunity to express positive or negative views of their leaders.

“In summary, events like Voterpalooza play a vital role in promoting civic engagement and encouraging voter participation, which are essential for upholding democracy and ensuring that the voices of all citizens are heard,” Fosco states.

Wisconsin’s spring election and presidential preference vote is Tuesday, April 2. To check your registration status, view the ballot and find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.