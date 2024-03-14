Sexual assault occurred in Langdon Street fraternity Friday

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

University of Wisconsin students were notified via email Thursday afternoon that a sexual assault occurred Friday, March 8 at a fraternity on Langdon Street.

The assault occurred off-campus, and was not reported to the UW Police Department. The email said the survivor and perpetrator know one another.

Per UW policy, sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking are prohibited.

Resources are available to UW students who are survivors of sexual assault through University Health Services. Additional resources are available in the Madison area through RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center.

The crime warning was sent to students in compliance with the federal Clery Act, which provides campus-area crime information.

Resources regarding sexual assault:

UHS Survivor Services: [email protected] , 608-265-5600 ext 3

www.uhs.wisc.edu/survivor/ Self-schedule using Starfish app

RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center: (608)-251-7273

Let’s Talk: uhs.wisc.edu/wellness/lets-talk

Room to be Safe: For Queer survivors of violence: (414) 856-LGBT (5428)

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

To report an incident to law enforcement, contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.

To report a concern to the university, contact the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program at https://go.wisc.edu/report