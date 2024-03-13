‘UW Women In IT’ seeks to disrupt gender-based exclusion cycle through networking, community events

University of Wisconsin Women In Information Technology seeks to improve retention and advancement for women and nonbinary people working in IT, according to the group’s website.

“As women and non-binary folks, we often get conditioned to not take as many risks … you get punished for sticking out or you get punished for building up expectations,” UW WIT co-leader and software engineer at the Space Science and Engineering Center Amanda Thornton said.

UW WIT seeks to disrupt the gender-based exclusion cycle in IT by hosting women and non-binary-centered events, where people can network and develop their skills in a supportive setting, Thornton said. For example, Thornton recently worked to put on a speed networking event, like speed dating, where participants held a five-minute conversation with everyone in the room.

At the event, Thornton saw one of her colleagues enthusiastically talking about her new cybersecurity architect position, connecting with other people who shared her passions and who understood what it was like to work against the male-centered information technology narrative, Thornton said.

Thornton said looking back at her prior experiences help her decide which kinds of events to organize for participants.

“I wanted to connect with women in the Madison area and women in tech and so I helped make that happen,” Thornton said. “It’s just amazing to have an organization that can stand behind you and help make that happen.”

Senior Business Intelligence developer Mehrnaz Ahmadi Joobaneh has been a co-lead of the program since 2023. Joobaneh also represents UW at the Big Ten Academic Alliance Women+ in Technology. Like Thornton, Joobaneh emphasized the influence of community needs and feedback on UW WIT-organized events.

But, networking and community aren’t the only benefits that come from UW WIT, Joobaneh said. It has also helped Joobaneh face her fear of public speaking.

While presenting a self-recommendation letter at an event, Joonbaneh recalled feeling uncomfortable. But after the presentation, Joonbaneh was comforted by attendees who told her how confident she looked. Joonbaneh said though it can feel uncomfortable to talk about the things one does well, it is an important asset to be able to self-promote.

Today, almost 10 years after its founding, the UW WIT has 450 members across campus, according to its website. In addition to reaching out to the community, trying to expand it and trying to help those within and beyond it, UW WIT has collaborated with BTAA Women+ in IT several times, Joobaneh said.

Thornton has also been positively influenced by these events, citing a recent mini-conference on empowerment run in partnership with the BTAA, where Thornton was also instructed to write a self-recommendation letter.

“That’s something that some people would have no problem with,” Thornton said. “I had a huge problem with it. And I would never do that without that event pushing me to do that.”

From self-promotion to public speaking and leadership skills, UW WIT has a lot to offer to those on campus looking for support in the IT community. Getting involved is easy, Thornton said. People all across the gender spectrum looking to be a part of a supportive community are welcome to attend events and join the mailing list, according to Thornton and Joonbaneh.

There’s a message people are getting that they don’t belong in IT, indicating a structural and cultural change needs to be made, Thornton said.

“I think visibility is important … you can’t be it if you can’t see it … and if you’re a woman, it ‘s sometimes hard to find your place and understand that you belong there,” Thornton said.

According to the UW WIT webpage, they will be partnering with BTAA Women+ in IT in an online event wellness and icebreaker March 20 from 9-9:30 a.m.