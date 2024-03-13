Board of Regents appoint James Beeby as UW–La Crosse chancellor

James Beeby will become the 11th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse, according to a press release from the UW System. Beeby is currently provost and vice president for academic affairs at Keene State College in New Hampshire, where he has been since 2021. Beeby will assume the new position July 1.

“Dr. Beeby’s extensive experience will be a great asset to UW–La Crosse,” Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said in the release. “He has a proven record in student success and collaboration that will be extraordinarily valuable for the entire campus and its community.”

He will replace the interim chancellor Betsy Morgan, who has served as provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at UW–La Crosse since 2017, according to her biography. Morgan took over the chancellorship after Joe Gow was terminated from his position for “abhorrent” conduct last December, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald.

Indefinite UW email access to end with spring 2024 graduatesMicrosoft 365 and Google Workspace accounts, which were once held indefinitely by University of Wisconsin students after graduation, have been Read…

While at Keene State, Beeby developed undergraduate and graduate programs, promoted student success and mental health and the implementation of new software systems, according to the press release. Beeby’s previous experience also includes dean of the College of Liberal Arts at University of Southern Indiana and chair of the history departments at Indiana University Southeast and Middle Tennessee State University, according to his curriculum vitae.

He was recommended to the Board of Regents by Rothman and the Special Regent Committee for the UW-La Crosse Chancellor Search.

“I am very excited to join UW–La Crosse,” Beeby said in the press release. “I am drawn to this opportunity because of the university’s public mission and fine reputation … I was also pleased to see the strong relationship with the city and local community, and I look forward to strengthening those ties as UW–La Crosse continues to serve the needs of the region and the state.”