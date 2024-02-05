Water main break causes disruption to Union South operations

A water main on Randall Avenue broke at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to University of Wisconsin Union South desk staff.

The water break caused some Union South bathrooms and water fountains to stop working and disrupted the business of the in-building restaurants.

As of 4:45 p.m. the water was turned back on within the building and all bathrooms and water fountains are functional. Despite this, Union South’s Mexican Restaurant South Cantina closed early because of the break.

Union South’s café Peets was in the middle of closing the restaurant when water was restored, according to Peets employees. The restaurant is currently open.

Employees from Ginger Root reported the water was shut off for at least thirty minutes to an hour.

Workers from the Madison Water Utility company were seen at 4:45 excavating the site of the water main break. That area of Randall Avenue is closed off to traffic.