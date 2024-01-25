Temperature swings, rain raise ice safety concerns on Lake Mendota

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Jan 24. via Facebook that “recent temperature swings and mixed precipitation are making ice unsafe,” and listed several important precautions for those venturing onto Lake Mendota.

The warning says to carry a cell phone, and let people know where you are going and when you will return home. In the case of a fall into the lake, the message says that anyone who attempts to rescue should use a rope or something similar to avoid falling through themselves.

The Clean Lakes Alliance announced the official freeze date of Lake Mendota as Jan. 15, the third latest in a University of Wisconsin data archive dating back to 1852.

Meanwhile, the University of Wisconsin Hoofers Outing Club offers a wide range of outdoor adventures to participants, including ice skating and other winter ice activities, according to the group’s calendar.

Hoofers Chair of Water Safety Caroline Rose said the presence of ice fishermen on Lake Mendota is usually a good indicator of ice safety. Long-time Hoofers member Joey Sullivan said he considers the lake safe to walk on once the ice reaches a thickness of 3 inches.

But, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says there is “no such thing as 100 percent safe ice” because it’s thickness and strength is dependent on several factors. The DNR recommends that those planning to go out onto the ice should exercise caution and consult local experts to gauge ice conditions.

“If it’s clear ice, I’m comfortable with three inches because I test it all the time, but if you’re less familiar with the ice, and it’s clear, maybe four or five, but no ice is completely safe,” Sullivan said. “It’s always worth being cautious. If it’s cloudy ice, you’re going to want to wait for it to be even thicker depending on how cloudy it is.”

But for Sullivan, Rose and other UW students, Lake Mendota offers something unique in the winter, even when it isn’t frozen — bone chilling water.

Sullivan said self-immersion in the frigid Mendota water is the name of the game for UW’s Wim Hoff Club, which meets weekly at Memorial Union, according to the group’s Instagram page.

“A lot of people believe in the benefits of cold water immersion and there are a lot of articles about cold water dunking for health, and it was just a fun thing for us to do every single week for us when I was an undergrad,” Rose said.

For students who aren’t interested in polar plunges, a frozen Mendota still has many things to offer. Among the most anticipated winter lake events this year is the Winter Carnival. Slated to begin on February 7, the carnival offers a variety of activities including, curling, ice-fishing, and a hike to picnic point. The festival is crowned by the inflation of UW’s Lady Liberty statue.