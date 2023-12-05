City of Madison off-street parking rates to increase in 2024

The City of Madison Parking Division will increase the hourly rates of some off-street parking garages and ramps, as well as increase prices for monthly permit parking passes Jan. 1, 2024, according to a Dec. 1 press release.

Parking facilities included in the rate increases are the State Street Capitol Garage, State Street Campus Garage, Capitol Square North Garage, Overture Center Garage, South Livingston Street Garage and the Wilson Lot.

The City is establishing a monthly 24/7 parking permit for $200 per month in the Wilson Lot, according to Parking Division Manager Stefanie Cox. The lot will also see monthly permit rates increase from $135/$155 for resident/non-resident to $155/$175.

“The increase has come with looking at what our operating costs are,” Cox said. “The Parking Division needs to continue and provide a safe and affordable place for people to park, and comparing it to what it costs to operate those garages, to make sure that we’re not subsidizing, and that people are [being charged] the appropriate rate.”

The State Street Capitol Garage rates will increase from $1.20 to $1.50 per hour. The 24/7 monthly parking will increase from $240 to $250. Weekday monthly parking for residents will increase from $150/$180 for resident/non-resident from $190/$200. The evening monthly parking permit will increase from $70/$85 for resident/non-resident and $80/$95 for non-residents.

The State Street Campus Garage hourly rates will increase from $1.50 to $1.80. The 24/7 monthly permit rate will increase from $250 to $325 per month. The weekday monthly permit will increase from $180/$210 for resident/non-resident to $200/$230. The evening monthly permit will increase from $90/$105 for resident/non-resident to $110/$115.

The Capitol Square North Garage hourly parking is increasing from $1.20 to $1.50. The Overture Center Garage will see the largest hourly increase from $1 to $1.60.

The South Livingston Street Garage, which has lower rates than the other garages, will see hourly rate increases with the from $0.80 to $1.20. The daytime monthly permit will go from $92/$105 for resident/non-resident to $100/$115.

“All of the funds that … we generate through our garages and through the meters stay within the Parking Division, so that helps us when we need to rebuild a garage,” Cox said. “It helps us if we need to do repairs in garages, equipment, staffing.”

This is the first time since 2018 that parking facility rates are increasing, since the COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary hold on all rate increases, Cox said. The Parking Division reassesses parking rates annually.