SSFC meets in preparation of RSO funding applications

The Student Services Finance Committee met Monday night to prepare for upcoming Registered Student Organizations’s applications to receive funding from the General Student Services Fund.

The GSSF allows student organizations at UW-Madison to apply for access to supplies and salary funds from the university.

SSFC Advisor Madeline Wagaman gave a mock RSO presentation to the panel of SSFC representatives to prepare committee members for the presentations RSO’s are required to make as part of their application process.

Wagaman informed the panel that her presentation intentionally included features that would not be fundable in the way that they were presented. Certain features that are necessary for the SSFC members to make a decision were also purposely omitted to prepare them for the real thing.

After the presentation, Wagaman held a mock Q&A with the panel, giving them the chance to catch the faults in her presentation.

The meeting began with SSFC Chair Quinn Wakely launching an Open Forum, giving members and non members the opportunity to speak for 3 minutes each. No attendees present volunteered to speak. SSFC will meet again on Sept 28.